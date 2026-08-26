Photos: Nathan Fake to Release CALDERA EP, Shares Title Track

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Nathan Fake is set to release his Caldera EP on 23rd October 2026, sharing the title track ahead of the release. The track follows Fake's seventh album Evaporator, which came out in February.













Rattling percussion and clacking, crackling textures give the track a lava-like energy, while eerie, gaping howls and slippery, starlight synths seem to hide something just beyond reach. There is a constant sense of mystery and anticipation, the feeling that something epic is about to happen but never quite revealing when.

The track's brittle, tactile mixing and restless movement heighten that instability, making 'Caldera' feel less like a straightforward rush towards a climax than a landscape in a state of eruption. It is a potent distillation of Fake's live energy, capturing the tension, unpredictability and physicality that emerge when he continues to push his equipment and sound into unfamiliar territory.

If Evaporator was a breath of fresh air in daylight, Caldera turns up the heat.

The feedback cycle of writing and testing tracks on tour for his seventh album, released back in February, pushed his material in diverse directions. Ideas erupted and Caldera emerged: a microcosm of the manifold ways Fake's sonic palettes coalesce, transitioning from the wide open space of Evaporator to simultaneously dreamier and more rugged territory.

All that energy contained in Evaporator's melodic wisps now explodes in an EP fit for a tropical rave. Even though the title track was written over Christmas 2025, the fiercely pulsating tension of its unstable rhythm and clacking percussion conjures a crackling, lavalike flow. Its offcentre kicks steal attention as though the track could blow up at any minute, constantly building mystery with eerie howls and slippery starlight synths like a gaping mountain crater begging exploration.

Following microtonal piano from Clark on Evaporator's 'Orbiting Meadows', acoustic forms continue to trickle into Fake's discography. Pianos mist around the soporific and verdant mood piece of Palau, Fake's take on a sort of psychedelic vaporwave funk fusion ebbing and flowing in and out of lucidity. Gonggong follows in a 40°C fever dream, its crunchy asteroid collisions and steamroom sizzles bringing a woozy yet sharp surge of adrenaline as Slow Yamaha Dub continues to iterate on Evaporator's titanic penultimate track, brought to a strange miragelike domain of dub splashes, clattering jackhammer cymbals, and a deep imposing bass buzz.

Caldera is a potent distillation of Nathan Fake's live energy, as he continues to expand the limits of his gear and the dancefloor.

Tracklist

01_Caldera

02_Palau

03_Gonggong

04_Slow Yamaha Dub

Tour Dates

28.08.26 - Meo Kalorama Festival - Lisbon/PT

11.09.26 - Down at the Abbey - Reading/UK

26.09.26 - La Gaîté Lyrique - Paris/FR

08.10.26 - Les Electropicales - Ile de la Réunion/FR

09.10.26 - Isla Festival 2068 - Mauritius/Maur

24.10.26 - Zenner - Berlin/GER

29.10.26 - White Hotel - Manchester/UK

07.11.26 - Simple Things - Bristol/UK

11.11.26 - La Coopérative de Mai - Clermont Ferrand/FR

11.12.26 - Petit Cab (Club InFiné) - Marseille/FR

10-12.12.26 - Le Sucre - Lyon/FR

About Nathan Fake

For over two decades, Nathan Fake has honed his mastery of 'ancient' synthesisers with the precision of a violinist or painter, merging the rawness of nature with the structure of techno. Growing up in rural Norfolk without musical mentors, he developed an idiosyncratic style shaped by early encounters with Orbital, Aphex Twin, and Boards of Canada.

His debut, Drowning in a Sea of Love (2006), blended glitchy beats with pastoral textures, earning widespread acclaim and a devoted following. Through Border Community, he expanded his reach to Ninja Tune and later co-founded Cambria Instruments with Wesley Matsell, releasing a series of adventurous albums: Hard Islands (2009, Border Community), Steam Days (2012, Border Community), Providence (2017, Ninja Tune), and Crystal Vision (2023, Cambria).

With Evaporator, released on the French label InFiné, he reaffirms his status as a singular voice in electronic music, drawing from the legacy of his peers and transforming it into something unmistakably his own. It is proof that decades of experimentation and devotion can yield sound worlds that are as emotive as they are exhilarating.

Shaped by Nathan Fake's live experience, the Caldera EP, released this October, moves towards a darker, more physical, and unpredictable sound, distilling the energy of the dancefloor into four tracks.

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