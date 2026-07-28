PUREST FORM to Release ANIMAL Single, Sign to Dais Records

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PUREST FORM has released a video and single for ANIMAL, coinciding with the announcement of a forthcoming EP titled RESISTANCE. The release accompanies news that the band has signed with Dais Records.

Photo by Kris Kirk

LA's visceral dance-punk trio PUREST FORM sign to Dais Records for their next EP RESISTANCE, coming September 4. Vocalist Story Beeson, guitarist / programmer Madi Woodward, and bassist Riley Oikawa-Dahlson draw on their respective backgrounds in hardcore bands, and a shared love of industrial and techno, splicing the intensely heavy with the playful and sensual. RESISTANCE is a potent, 6-track anarchist assault on the system, fueled by collective anger amidst late-stage capitalism and a year of nonstop trauma in LA, from the fires to ICE. 'Resistance, less of an idea, more of an absolute action that has to be taken,' asserts Beeson.

PUREST FORM's chaotic performances are THE gig to catch in the LA underground. In a quick two years, word of Beeson's live fury spread rampantly earning them support slots with Boy Harsher, Chat Pile, King Woman, Sextile and more. Their acclaimed S/T EP hit hard with high acclaim from Stereogum, dublab, FLAUNT, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, Revolver, Treble, New Noise just to name a few.

Today PUREST FORM give us 'ANIMAL', their live staple and hard-hitting EP opener. 'ANIMAL' unleashes a primal impulse that is both ferocious and intimate; PUREST FORM set out for 'White Zombie meets Underworld' and succeeded. Beeson herself directed the official video 'ANIMAL'. She states, 'The video takes on the horror of surveillance. While using a lot of throwback technology, mostly to pay homage to its influence - Peter Christopherson's video for Ministry's 'Over The Shoulder', it very much intends to communicate how more modern technology is being used for violence against our communities and humanity as a whole. It fits with the concept of 'ANIMAL': whether the nature is sexual or simply a desire to exist, we deserve to have freedom and we must take that freedom back.'

RESISTANCE builds on PUREST FORM. The new material is more agile and charged-up, a cataclysmic set with structural jumps and hard left turns, confronting sonic and societal constructs. Serrated riffs meet fractured breakbeats, basslines, and body-quaking feedback, with nods to death metal and acid house in equal measure, all punctuated by Beeson's urgent, anthemic narration, often shouted to near-shreds. 'We decided to just take it to the next level with this one,' says Woodward. 'It's like a unification of all the music that we love and feel. And it makes sense to us. If it sounds good, we don't care where it comes from.' If they channeled Reznor's rawest era in their first dispatch, here the group adds a spiritual dash of Voodoo-U, or more directly, The Prodigy, whose iconic 'Breathe' has been covered loyally in their live sets and is captured properly in this collection for posterity.

Regarding the mood, Woodward continues, 'We set out to do something and say something. It did feel cathartic.' Beeson adds, 'The nature and actions of our country are overwhelming, I can't get away from the feeling of 'what can we do to resist this at all costs?' We have very radical fantasies across the board, making music that isn't talking about what's happening right now just feels unimportant to us. We are willing to sacrifice whatever to make music that is honest. It's both important and fun to have a project where it's just like a complete f you. And also a complete desire to unify.'

Recording took place sporadically throughout 2025, beginning while Beeson was still evacuated from her home. Sketches started on the computer before open-ended sessions at the space of their longtime collaborator and producer, Andrew Oswald. 'A helpful and needed distraction during a pretty bleak year for the world. It became the one thing that felt good to us,' says Oikawa-Dahlson. 'We explore some dark headspaces, but it's also dance music.'

RESISTANCE is filled with moments that embody dissatisfaction with the status quo and a simmering desire to both destroy and connect. Its mission is a scorching, siren call to arms; these are not times to remain silent: 'GET LOUD.'

RESISTANCE EP Artwork

RESISTANCE EP TRACK LISTING

1 - ANIMAL

2 - BREAK

3 - BEYOND TERROR

4 - MOVE

5 - BASS RESISTANCE

6 - BREATHE

PUREST FORM LIVE DATES

Sep 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Globe Theater w/ Fiddlehead, Pity Sex + more

Sep 18: Austin, TX - Cold Waves Festival

Sep 25: Chicago, IL - Cold Waves Festival

Nov 14: Orange County, CA - Darker Waves Festival

Photo Credit: Kris Kirk | hi res here



Photo Credit: Kris Kirk | hi res here

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