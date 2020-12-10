Phoebe Bridgers Releases Behind The Scenes Footage From The Making Of The 'Savior Complex' Video

Last week, Phoebe Bridgers unveiled yet another surprise: a video for her song "Savior Complex" directed by award winning actor, writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Emmy-nominated Irish actor Paul Mescal and youthful newcomer Charlotte.

The video, initially only viewable on Facebook where it racked up over 11 million views in one week, is now embeddable for all. Today, Phoebe has released some behind the scenes footage from the summer shoot in the British Isles.

Bridgers is nominated for 4 GRAMMYs in the categories of 'Best New Artist', 'Best Alternative Album' for Punisher and 'Best Rock Song' and 'Best Rock Performance' for "Kyoto".

Last week she performed "Savior Complex" for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon alongside a ghostly piano player at LA's famed Magic Castle.

Watch the behind the scenes video here: