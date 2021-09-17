Phillip Michael Scales Shares 'When They Put Me In My Grave' Featuring Archie Lee Hooker

Today, Nashville-based artist Phillip-Michael Scales unveils "When They Put Me In My Grave (ft. Archie Lee Hooker)," the powerful new single from his forthcoming LP "Sinner-Songwriter", set for release on October 29th via Dixie Frog Records.

Growing up, Phillip-Michael Scales had an uncle who played guitar for a living. He knew it was a big deal but didn't understand the significance that his uncle's name was B.B. King. Even though Scales played guitar, he shied away from soloing and most things blues-related. Instead, he fell in love with songwriting when an English teacher told him "A great writer can make their reader identify with anyone." The trouble was he couldn't find his story in the blues.

Born with a fierce independent streak and a passion for performing, Scales fronted his own indie bands, wrote and recorded his own music, and worked to make a name for himself on his own terms. All the while, his uncle just smiled a knowing smile and encouraged him to "stay with it." As he began to discover "the blues" in his private and personal life, their relationship grew closer.

Throughout its 14 soulful tracks, Sinner-Songwriter, Scales explores, growth, mistakes, being black in America, searching for love, and finding your place in the world. He calls his sound "Dive Bar Soul," blending indie rock storytelling with the passion of the blues. His single "O, Hallelujah" has broken 250K plays, he has been featured in Rolling Stone France and is in regular rotation on Nashville's Radio Station Lightning 100.

Listen to the new track here: