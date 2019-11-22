Paul McCartney Releases Two New Songs 'Home Tonight' and 'In A Hurry'

Paul McCartney has released two never-before-heard tracks-"Home Tonight" and "In A Hurry"-out digitally today, and to be followed by a very limited Record Store Day exclusive double A-side 7-inch picture disc single on November 29th.

Listen below!



Both "Home Tonight" and "In A Hurry" were recorded during the Greg Kurstin sessions for Paul's #1 charting album Egypt Station.



The limited edition vinyl picture disc will feature new and exclusively created artwork based upon the parlour game exquisite corpse along with a lyric insert.





