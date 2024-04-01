Pat Boone's Gold Label Set to Release Individual Songs from 1950s Television Series 'The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary entertainer and musician Pat Boone has announced that Pat Boone's Gold Label is releasing to all streaming and download services individual performances sourced from episodes of "The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom" digitized and preserved by the UCLA Film & Television Archive, including Boone's hits like "Love Letters in the Sand" and "April Love" (listen here). The first track, a medley of "I Feel A Song Comin' On," "It's A Grand Night For Singing," and "With A Song In My Heart," is available for download worldwide here. A new digitally remastered track is to be released every Friday.

In 1957, Pat Boone began hosting his own ABC television series, “The Pat Boone Chevy Showroom.” The half-hour variety show aired from October 3, 1957, to June 23, 1960, and featured the young star, who was the youngest to host his own network variety program. It also hosted top-name guest stars, including Italian actress and opera singer Anna Maria Alberghetti in the premiere episode, and Shirley Jones in the second.

Many of Boone's guests were Rock ‘n Roll singers, such as Bobby Rydell, Fabian, and Connie Francis, but Country and Western stars Red Foley, Roy Rogers, and The Sons of the Pioneers also performed. Boone invited numerous African American singers to his program, including Pearl Bailey, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Johnny Mathis, and The Mills Brothers.

On the last Chevy Show, Pat was joined by his wife Shirley along with the four Boone girls (Debby, Lindy, Cherry, and Laury), who popped up from a packing crate addressed to Disneyland U.S.A. The Boones left New York for Hollywood, moving into the very center of Beverly Hills, next to the fabled Beverly Hills Hotel.

Pat Boone is a legendary American singer, songwriter, actor, author, and television personality who rose to fame in the 1950s, after winning TV’s first national talent contest, with his smooth, wholesome style of music. He is also known for his starring roles in 28 movies, such as “April Love,” “State Fair,” and more recently, “The Mulligan,” in which Boone took home the Grace Award for Most Uplifting Performance In Movies at the Movieguide Awards in Hollywood. He also has roles in two films yet to be released: “Reagan: The Movie” and “An American Miracle: Divine Providence in the Rise of the Republic,” in which he plays American statesman, Founding Father, and third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson, based on the book by bestselling author and radio host, Michael Medved.

Now celebrating the 70th anniversary of his career in show business, Boone has not slowed down - even planning his 90th birthday party for June 1 with his four daughters, 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He released his Country Jubilee 2LP/2CD album in September of 2023, which boasts 25 songs, five of which are Boone’s Top 100 Country recordings and includes Boone’s hit song “Grits,” featuring Ray Stevens, The Gatlin Brothers, Lorrie Morgan, Deborah Allen, and Dean Miller, and a brand-new rendition of the classic duet and Billboard #1 hit, “You and I,” featuring the incomparable Crystal Gayle.

He is the weekly host of his own hit SiriusXM radio show, “The Pat Boone Hour,” and is continuing a book tour promoting “IF-The Eternal Choice We All Must Make” (his 28th).