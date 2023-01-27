Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parker Lane Releases Folk Pop Album 'Kaleidoscope'

The album is out now via Beets & Produce.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Parker Lane has released their new full-length album, Kaleidoscope, out today via Beets & Produce.

The 13-track LP, co-produced by front man Printz Board along with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Zach Bryan), was written during the pandemic when Printz opened his soul and examined the moments that shaped him into the person he is today. The result is a collection of folk pop anthems highlighting this journey of self-realization that everyone can relate to.

"I wrote 'Magic' thinking about my son and daughter who are far away from me. I wanted them to know that I'll be back and not to give up on me - or US," shares Printz on the new track. "Then I realized that this song is for EVERYONE who has loved ones that are overseas, in the military, or away at college. On the bridge, I pictured myself standing at the edge of the water on the East Coast, staring across at Scotland hoping that my daughter would know I'm there looking at her.

Kaleidoscope incorporates all of Printz' talents from spotlighting his beguiling vocals to sharing his multi-instrumental abilities, indulging listeners into the world of Parker Lane for a sonic experience that will refresh and invigorate their soul. The album opens with the jaunty, foot-tapping "Have We Met Before," an infectious tune about the instant connection you feel with others.

The inspiring acoustic-driven "Brave" is an anthem for the underdogs, those chasing the confidence within while the piano-laden offering "How You Feel" acts as a confessional exploring hope, forgiveness, and second chances. Newest single "Magic" erupts into a plethora of hand claps, drum kicks, and layered harmonies as it speaks to individuals with loved ones out of reach, reassuring them they will be together soon.

Elsewhere on the album is "Fire" which was inspired by the people who unexpectedly come into our lives and make us better versions of ourselves and the stunning English/Spanish duet "Excusas" featuring Debi Nova which is a response to those who question the decision to stay in a relationship full of ups and downs. Full track listing below.

With this album, it's clear that Parker Lane's twist on classic Americana uplifted by 21st century soul and pop boundlessness continues to set them apart from the rest. This is even more evident in Kaleidoscope's recording process which featured all live instrumentation, from drums and piano to strings and guitar, in an effort to establish an authentic atmosphere.

Mixed by Ryan Hadlock, recorded between Los Angeles at Gold Diggers and Seattle at Bear Creek Studios, and mastered by Dave Kutch (Alicia Keys, FINNEAS, Lizzy McAlpine), Kaleidoscope is the first full-length from Parker Lane since the release of their 2018 acoustic album P.L.A.Y. and coinciding EP, REPLAY, which featured the stunning duet "3 A.M." with Lucy Graves and breezy love song "Speechless."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Ian Montgomery



