Palehound Shares New Single 'See A Light'

Boston-based powerhouse trio Palehound kicks off a national tour with Adult Mom today, once again delivering their captivating live show to enraptured crowds across the US & Canada. The tour follows the release of prolific singer/songwriter Ellen Kempner's acclaimed third full-length Black Friday and socially conscious "Your Boyfriend's Gun" Digital 7" with b-side "Autumn Sweater" (Yo La Tengo cover) released via Polyvinyl Record Co. Acclaimed by fans & critics alike, it is a meditation on love, gender, body image and self acceptance.

Ellen lends her unique and poetic point of view in a way that is relatable and empowering. She fearlessly bares her heart, ruminating on the changes that may occur over time with new single "See A Light". "'See A Light' is about how love ages and the ways in which you have to keep up with yourself to make it work," explains Kempner. "I recorded and mixed this song myself which was a really cool and empowering experience, I'm always trying to learn more."

Listen below!

Palehound's live show takes audiences on a journey of intimate vocals, intricate guitar and a feeling of exhilarating and empowering community. Palehound has recently shared stages with Big Thief, Mitski, The Breeders, Cherry Glazerr, M. Ward, Jay Som and Waxahatchee. Be sure to catch the electrifying live show coming to a city near you! Tour dates below and HERE.

National Spring Tour Dates

# w/ Adult Mom

2/27: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall #

2/28: Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room #

2/29: Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at the Masquerade #

3/03: Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

3/04: Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

3/06: Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

3/07: Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High # [SOLD OUT]

3/08: Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High #

3/10: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord #

3/12: Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

3/13: Seattle, WA @ The Sunset #

3/14: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret #

3/18: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

3/20: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

3/21: Chicago, IL @ Schubas #

3/22: Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch #

3/24: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison #

3/25: Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz #

3/26: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

3/27: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

3/28: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

4/09: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

4/10: Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot #

4/11: Portland, ME @ Space #





Related Articles View More Music Stories