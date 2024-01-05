Paisley Fields' 'Over The Radio Waves' Premieres On CMT

The track is also streaming everywhere now.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Paisley Fields' 'Over The Radio Waves' Premieres On CMT

Don Giovanni Records has announced the release of "Over The Radio Waves", a new single from Paisley Fields premiering on CMT today.

The track is also streaming everywhere now.

“They're already laughing / might as well join in” sings Paisley Fields in their newest single “Over The Radio Waves”. The song explores the secret defenses you need when society paints you as the outcast, an entertainer on display simultaneously revered and mocked. Written from the perspective of a rodeo clown, Paisley and co-writer Aaron Lee Tasjan tell a story of how our protagonist is saved when a country song comes on the radio.

Aaron says, "Working with Paisley Fields on the writing and recording of Over The Radio Waves was life affirming for me! They are achieving inspiring new heights as an artist on this track. It was a very special moment to be part of!" The song was produced by Andrija Tokic at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville, and the accompanying video was filmed & directed by Kate Sweeney on location at a rodeo in New Jersey. 

The single is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

Paisley Fields Tour Dates

January 19th - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool w/ Lizzie No

January 23rd - 24th - AmericanaFest UK

January 26th - London, UK - Duke's of Highgate

January 28th - Swansea, UK - Ty Cwrw

January 31st - Brighton, UK - The Folklore Rooms

February 1st - London, UK - Bonanza Bugaloo

February 2nd - Bristol, UK - Eat Up

February 3rd - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Room

February 4th - Margate, UK - CAMP

February 7th - Glasgow, UK - Maggie's Rock n Rodeo

February 8th - Edinburgh, UK - The Wee Red Bar

February 9th - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

February 10th - Manchester, UK - Yes Bar

February 11th - Leeds, UK - The Pack Horse



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
1999 Drops New Single rUN tHE FaDE With Eyedress Photo
1999 Drops New Single 'rUN tHE FaDE' With Eyedress

“rUN tHE FaDE” features Eyedress' lo-fi production and shoegaze influences. The accompanying music video, directed by Bee Eyes, features cameos from Eyedress, his wife Elvia and Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). The single follows “MiNt cHoCoLaTe” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine last month.

2
Record Producer Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Highly Anticipated Album Playboy Photo
Record Producer Kourage Beatz NSI Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Playboy'

Nigerian record producer Kourage Beatz NSI releases his highly anticipated debut album 'Playboy' on December 24, 2022. Explore a diverse musical journey with captivating genres, soul-stirring melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics. Discover Kourage Beatz NSI's unique artistry and personal stories in this immersive sonic experience.

3
Kourage Beatz NSI Releases New Album NEVER CHANGED JUST GREW UP Photo
Kourage Beatz NSI Releases New Album 'NEVER CHANGED JUST GREW UP'

Kourage Beatz NSI releases his highly anticipated album 'NEVER CHANGED, JUST GREW UP' showcasing his artistic growth and musical versatility. Join him on a profound journey of introspection and exploration through this harmonious blend of diverse genres.

4
K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single Love 119 Photo
K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'

SM's newest rookie boy group RIIZE is back again with a new single, 'Love 119'!  The song, described as an emotional pop track, features a catchy chanting chorus, coupled with piano riffs, rich, expressive vocals, and bright energy. Listen to the song and watch the music video here!

More Hot Stories For You

Gaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVDGaither Vocal Band To Release New Album, TV Special And DVD
Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 SavageVideo: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage
Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'Chloe Star Shares New Single 'Happy Place'
Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'Matisyahu Releases New Single 'End Of The World'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HADESTOWN