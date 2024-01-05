Paisley Fields' 'Over The Radio Waves' Premieres On CMT

Don Giovanni Records has announced the release of "Over The Radio Waves", a new single from Paisley Fields premiering on CMT today.

The track is also streaming everywhere now.

“They're already laughing / might as well join in” sings Paisley Fields in their newest single “Over The Radio Waves”. The song explores the secret defenses you need when society paints you as the outcast, an entertainer on display simultaneously revered and mocked. Written from the perspective of a rodeo clown, Paisley and co-writer Aaron Lee Tasjan tell a story of how our protagonist is saved when a country song comes on the radio.

Aaron says, "Working with Paisley Fields on the writing and recording of Over The Radio Waves was life affirming for me! They are achieving inspiring new heights as an artist on this track. It was a very special moment to be part of!" The song was produced by Andrija Tokic at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville, and the accompanying video was filmed & directed by Kate Sweeney on location at a rodeo in New Jersey.

The single is available now across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp now.

Paisley Fields Tour Dates

January 19th - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool w/ Lizzie No

January 23rd - 24th - AmericanaFest UK

January 26th - London, UK - Duke's of Highgate

January 28th - Swansea, UK - Ty Cwrw

January 31st - Brighton, UK - The Folklore Rooms

February 1st - London, UK - Bonanza Bugaloo

February 2nd - Bristol, UK - Eat Up

February 3rd - Birmingham, UK - The Sunflower Room

February 4th - Margate, UK - CAMP

February 7th - Glasgow, UK - Maggie's Rock n Rodeo

February 8th - Edinburgh, UK - The Wee Red Bar

February 9th - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

February 10th - Manchester, UK - Yes Bar

February 11th - Leeds, UK - The Pack Horse