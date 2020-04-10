PVRIS Push Release of New Album USE ME

The release of PVRIS's forthcoming album Use Me will be moved back to July 10, from its original date of May 1.

Frontwoman Lynn Gunn states, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, the release date for our new album 'Use Me' has been pushed back to July 10. We're working on a few things to make it up to you and hold you over. Thanks for your continued support. We hope you're all staying safe during this time." PVRIS had postponed their Spring headline tour a few weeks ago, and will announce the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more info.

PVRIS will release new song "Gimme A Minute" on May 8, which comes on the heels of the recently released new song "Dead Weight." On the new record, frontwoman, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Lynn Gunn steps into a new chapter, as she owns her role as PVRIS' leader and sole architect. The result is 11 pop conjurations of glitchy beat-craft, airy guitars, and spell-binding vocals, including the previously released "Hallucinations" and "Old Wounds."





Related Articles View More Music Stories