PUP Share Video for 'Morbid Stuff'

Toronto's PUP released their massive new album Morbid Stuff last year to critical acclaim, earning countless year-end nods, a slot on the upcoming Coachella lineup (their debut!), and a largely sold-out world tour that had them on the road for a solid 9 months. Today, the band shares a video for the album's title track that gives us a glimpse at their live show, but from the fan's perspective. The new video for "Morbid Stuff" was recorded live and shot on cheap, hand-held cameras that were given out to 19 gig-goers that the band personally connected with in advance of their recent London dates. This video continues PUP's longstanding tradition of putting their fans first, like when they asked fans to record their own version of "Free At Last" without ever even hearing the song and only knowing the lyrics and chords, or when PUP leaked the news of their latest album and new song "Kids," via a zine sent to fans through their Little Dipper label imprint. The "Morbid Stuff" video, which premiered yesterday across the nineteen fans' social media accounts, showcases the sweat-stained euphoria of the band's show and once again captures the unique bond between PUP and the people that come to see them live, screaming every word.

Coming off of their extensive 2019 tour, PUP knew they wanted to find a way to offset the harmful carbon emissions produced by touring before kicking off this 2020 run. For their tour that begins on February 20th, PUP are working with Less.ca to reduce their carbon imprint. To raise the funds necessary, vocalist Stefan Babcock created and sold 50 personalized one-of-a-kind tattoos for fans upon request, all of which he'd connected with directly, again highlighting PUP's special relationship with their listeners.

FULL BLOWN MELTDOWN TOUR:

Feb 20 - Peterborough, ON - The Venue %

Feb 21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall Babeville %

Feb 22 - Oshawa, ON - The Music Hall Concert Theatre #

Feb 25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

Feb 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater ^

Feb 28 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

Feb 29 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall ^

Mar 1 - Austin, TX - Emo's ^

Mar 2 - Oklahoma, OK - Tower Theatre ^

Mar 4 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room ^

Mar 5 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater ^

Mar 6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ^

Mar 8 - Tacoma, WA - Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple ^

Mar 9 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater ^

Mar 10 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater ^

Mar 11 - Eugene, OR - Sessions Music Hall ^

Mar 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades ^

Mar 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ^

Apr 10 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Apr 17 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival

May 1 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

May 22 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

Jun 6 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball Music Festival

% - w. Support from Drew Thomson Foundation & Casper Skulls

# - w. Support from Luna Li & Casper Skulls

^ - w. Support from Screaming Females & Drew Thomson Foundation





