PUP Share 'Four Chords' & 'Totally Fine' Off Live EP

Toronto punk heroes PUP-comprised of Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski- released their incredible, ambitious and aptly titled fourth album, THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, earlier this year. The record earned universal acclaim, countless Top 10 Billboard chart positions including #1 Heatseekers, Top New Artists Albums and Alternative New Artist Albums, and a slew of sold-out shows.

They recently announced a live EP out on October 12th entitled PUP Unravels Live In Front Of Everyone They Know, which features tracks off of the new album and was recorded across multiple shows in the band's hometown of Toronto earlier this year.

"We've been starting most shows the same way as the record - with me playing '4 chords' on my own on my little microkorg, " says Stefan Babcock. "It starts really quiet and everyone is staring at me and I always f it up and it's great coz the show can only go up from there. I love going from a sloppy low key song to a tight loud ripper. It's the two extremes of PUP, and we like everyone to know what they're getting into when they put on a record or come to a show."

Man, the songs sound *sick* live, right? Good thing you can hear them in-person at a show near you! See below for remaining U.S. tour dates, and UK/EU dates, which kick off in a few weeks. Get your tickets now, on-sale HERE.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks in the summer of 2021, in GRAMMY Award-winning producer Peter Katis' bat-filled mansion in Connecticut. Full of typically furious, ridiculous and anthemic songs, the recording process allowed PUP to push themselves further than ever before. With more time in the studio, they were able to craft their songs sonically in a way they were unable to in the past, and allowed themselves to incorporate new instruments like piano, synths, horns, and more for the first time.

Though made in madness-inducing isolation (aside from Peter and the bats, of course), PUP were remotely joined on the album by Sarah from illuminati hotties, Kathryn from NOBRO, Mel from Casper Skulls, and Erik from Remo Drive. The result is not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.

Listen to the new tracks here:

Tour Dates

09/21/22 - Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theater *

09/22/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live! *

09/23/22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place *

09/24/22 - Providence, RI - Fête Music Hall *

09/25/22 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground *

10/12/22 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Beckett Students' Union @#

10/13/22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz @#

10/14/22 - London, UK - The Roundhouse @#

10/16/22 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers @#

10/17/22 - Dublin, IE - Button Factory @#

10/19/22 - Brighton, UK - Chalk @#

10/20/22 - Bristol, UK - SWX @#

10/21/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute @#

10/23/22 - Paris, FR - Backstage BTM @

10/24/22 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique Box @

10/25/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oude Zaal @

10/26/22 - Köln, DE - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck @

10/28/22 - Berlin, DE - SO36 @

10/29/22 - Warsaw, PL - Hybrydy. Klub @

10/30/22 - Prague, CZ - Rock Cafe @

11/01/22 - Milan, IT - Bloom @

11/02/22 - Munich, DE - Strom @

11/03/22 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan @

11/05/22 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset ^

11/07/22 - Barcelona, ES - Sala Bóveda %

11/08/22 - Madrid, ES - Sala Independance %

11/09/22 - Tenerife, ES - Cultural %

01/07/23 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Arena !

* with support from The OBGMs

@ with support from Pom Pom Squad

# with support from NOBRO

^ with support from Poptones

% with support from Pinpilinpussies

! with Joyce Manor, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse