PNTHN & Project Pat Unleash 'JULIUS'

Rap collective PNTHN connects with the legendary Project Pat on haunting new single 'JULIUS,' available today, February 11th.

Listen below!

'JULIUS' opens up to an ominous, piano driven beat and Project Pat's gritty bars, while PNTHN's Kenny Casanova, Gulfwey, and twohorizonra wait for their moment to slide through. Kenny Casanova takes charge first to deliver the track's laid back hook, while Gulfwey drips with pure nonchalance, rapping, "woke up with two bands around my neck bitch." Next up, Twohorizona jumps in with sharp, poignant bars that quickly twists the effortless beat from Por Vida, Gulfwey, and Nephew Hesh.

'JULIUS' is the first single from the Texas rap collective since their 2019 album DEATH DIMENSION. The track serves signature PNTHN swagger with a chilled out edge to ease listeners back into their domain. Fans can expect to hear the track live throughout PNTHN's upcoming US tour - kicking off February 20th in Dallas with stops in Houston, Atlanta, New York, Boston and Los Angeles. All Tour Dates Here

In the simplest of terms, PNTHN is the House of Gods. It's a coalition of dangerous individuals creating a genuine and transformative movement in Texas since 2017. Made up of 8 key artists, PNTHN's strength is realized in its immersive, DIY approach and infinite pool of rowdy creativity. Everything PNTHN is made in-house, from production to recording to videography to design to merch. PNTHN does it all, with each artist bringing their own God-like element. With support from Pitchfork, Pigeons & Planes, Lyrical Lemonade and more, it's clear that their DIY mentality has pushed the Texas-based crew far beyond its San Marcos origins.

PNTHN are thrilled to be selected as an official SXSW artist for 2020 and stoked to show the world their ravenous hometown shows.





'JULIUS' is out now on all streaming platforms.