Orbital Release New Single 'Tonight in Belfast'

Feb. 02, 2024

'Tonight In Belfast' is a piece of electronic music perfection, with DJ Helen blending David Holmes' remix of 'Belfast' with Manchester street poet Mike Garry's track 'Tonight'. Mike's spoken piece brings a heartfelt human connection to the original's uplifting ambience, resulting in a passionate swirling rhythm of thoughts and emotions.

The new single from Orbital, David Holmes & DJ Helen featuring Mike Garry, 'Tonight In Belfast' is available now via London Records. This brand new track re-interpolates their 1991 classic 'Belfast' and heralds the start of a new campaign celebrating Orbital's eponymous debut album (known as the 'Green Album'), set for reissue across multiple formats on April 19 ahead of a headline UK tour, which will see the pioneering duo perform the seminal album in its entirety for the very first time.

The track is accompanied by a new music video by long-time collaborators Remote Viewer featuring Mike Garry traversing a dystopian British urban wasteland before beaming up into the 'tonight'.

"I met DJ Helen in 2019 in my capacity as an educationalist." explains Garry. "She told me she thought my poem 'Tonight' would sit beautifully over Orbital's 'Belfast'. I wasn't familiar with the track, so she played it to me and I did the poem silently in my head, and she was right - it sat really well."

"But then I discovered the David Holmes' remix and I thought it worked even better. Helen went to work: mixing, chopping, slicing, and splicing magic wands with highly sophisticated ears. The result was 'Tonight in Belfast'."

DJ Helen continues: "The tune goes on such a journey which complements the emotion and story in 'Tonight' perfectly. I'm honored to have connected with such established artists."

Orbital are in agreement: "Like all good collaborations of this nature this one changes the whole landscape and creates so much more than the sum of its parts."

David Holmes adds: "It was a beautiful surprise to hear the dulcet tones of Mike Garry waxing lyrical over my remix of Belfast. Pure Joy."

Some 33 years after its initial release, and over 10 years since it was last pressed on Vinyl, Orbital will reissue 'The Green Album' on April 19 on 4LP Box Set, 4CD Box Set, Black and Colored 2LP, 2CD, and Cassette. Pre-order here.

Fans are able to pre-order the album ahead of the upcoming tour, which will see Orbital revisit and reinterpret the album in its entirety, including performing several of the tracks live for the very first time. The recently updated 'The Green + Brown Album Tour' will see Orbital return stateside, starting in New York on March 22, followed by a date in Chicago on March 23. They will next appear at Miami's Ultra Music Festival on March 24, and Coachella Festival in California on Saturday, April 13 and 20 before returning home for the UK leg of the tour.

Since reuniting with London Records, Orbital have released the 2022 compilation '30 Something', which contained reworks, remakes, remixes and re-imaginings of their landmark tracks, and last year's critically acclaimed new studio album 'Optical Delusion' which gave Orbital their first UK Album Chart Top 10 album since 1999's 'Middle Of Nowhere'.

ORBITAL - THE GREEN + BROWN ALBUM - NORTH AMERICAN DATES

03/22 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (early show Green & Brown albums in full)
03/22 - Webster Hall - New York, NY (late show, festival set)
03/23 - Radius - Chicago, IL
03/24 - Ultra Festival - Miami, FL
04/13 - Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA
04/20 - Coachella Music Festival - Indio, CA

UK TOUR DATES

04/24 - The Great Hall - Exeter, UK
04/25 - O2 Southampton Guildhall - Southampton, UK
04/26 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, UK
04/27 - Troxy - London, UK
04/28 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
05/02 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, UK
05/03 - The Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UK
05/04 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK
05/05 - Vicar Street - Dublin, UK

Tickets from Click Here




