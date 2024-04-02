Opry Entertainment Group Collaborates With Morningstar Music Productions For Chet Atkins Tribute 'We Still Can't Say Good Bye'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Morningstar Music Productions is thrilled to be collaborating with Opry Entertainment Group, Opry Store and Opry.com for WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE – A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins as they will be the main selling channel for a variety of physical packages, including vinyl albums, limited edition numbered vinyl, and orange color vinyl and CDs.

The album features 22 artists from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms with some of the world's best artists and guitar players including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P., Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley, Sierra Hull, and many more.

The album, produced by 3x Grammy-winning, bluegrass and country songwriter/producer/guitarist Carl Jackson, will be supported with an engaging 1-hour documentary about the making of the album. The documentary was executive produced by Martin Fischer and produced and directed by Kathryn Russ for Opry Entertainment Group. Air dates and times for the documentary (TBA) will coincide with the album's release and will also be available on DVD. Read more about the album HERE.

Pre-order HERE or visit the Chet Forever website HERE.