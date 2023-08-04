Only Fire Shares New Single 'Up n Down'

Only Fire, the 24-year-old music producer and DJ from Zagreb, Croatia, ignites airwaves with his latest release, "Up n Down," available today at all DSPs. A certified end of summer banger written and produced solely by Only Fire, “Up n Down” is the latest offering from the yet to be announced EP, due this fall.

With today’s release of “Up n Down” and June’s release of “Squirt,” Only Fire continues to break new ground, provoking thought and inspiring listeners to embrace their individuality. As he works on his highly anticipated upcoming EP, scheduled for release in Q3 2023, Only Fire's footprint in the music industry and popular culture is poised to expand even further.

Known for his explosive beats and club-ready anthems, Only Fire fearlessly manipulates the Siri voice to express sentiments that most artists would shy away from. Through his playful and hilarious hyper-sexual phrases and metaphors, Only Fire crafts a unique musical experience that resonates with a diverse range of listeners.

Only Fire has been taking crowds by storm across the globe in London, San Francisco, Paris & Berlin at various events and parties. Earlier this summer, he performed to large crowds at LadyFag's LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, Standon Calling Festival in the UK and Boiler Room Festival in NY. Only Fire will be appearing at this month’s Subculture Party in Los Angeles. For more information about the event, please visit www.subcultureparty.com.

Photo by James Emmerman