Omar Rodríguez-López Announces 57-LPs Box Set 'AMOR DE FRANCES'

57 albums, including records that have only been digitally available until now, and also two previously unreleased records.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Omar Rodríguez-López Announces 57-LPs Box Set 'AMOR DE FRANCES'

Only very few songwriters and arrangers have succeeded in leaving their mark on several generations with their compositions and their performances. Omar Rodríguez-López is one of these exceptional artists. His complete solo works from 2004-2024 will now be honored with an impressive vinyl box set.

Within 20 years, multi-instrumentalist and mastermind Omar Rodríguez-López released multiple solo records - on top of his works with The Mars Volta, At-The Drive In, Bosnian Rainbows, De Facto, and Antemasque. Pending somewhere between Jazz, Prog, Latin, Alternative, Electronica, and Classical Music, his music covers an impressively wide range of genres.

After celebrating the digital release of his entire oeuvre in May 2021, Rodríguez-López’ Hamburg-based label Clouds Hill now takes the next step: These solo records will be made physically available for the first time in a unique vinyl box set. 

57 albums, including records that have only been digitally available until now, and also two previously unreleased records. The collection contains highlights like the collaborative record with John Frusciante, the chaotic but beloved “Cryptomnesia”, the more accessible “Solar Gambling” or a classic like the early “Se Dice Bisonte, No Bùfalo”.

The box set is limited to 500 copies and is only available via www.cloudshillshop.com.

Pre-order starts on October 30th, release will be on December 4th: https://gtly.to/0DC4NcNty﻿

Also, all records will be available for individual purchase in early 2024.

“Amor de Frances” comes in four individual, high-quality boxes in a classy design that work together as a whole: All 57 LPs of the box set combined with 2020’s “The Clouds Hill Tapes Pt. 1-3", the spines eventually create the silhouette of Rodríguez-López himself.

All records in this extraordinary collection are pressed on black, recycled vinyl. Most of the cover artworks were recreated as close as possible to the original releases, but some of the records have also been given a completely new design at Omar’s personal request.

The encompassing box set with its four individual boxes, with colorfully designed banderoles, a set of nine art prints and 57 albums on 60 LPs will be available for 1.499€ / 1.599$.

AMOR DE FRANCES

+ Limited to 500 copies

+ Four pieced box set, split into four high-quality boxes with colorfully designed banderoles

+ 57 albums, pressed on recycled, black vinyl. Including

 + 2 previously unreleased records

+ 31 records released on vinyl for the first time

+ Recreated true to original, also with selected makeovers of cover artworks

+ Set of 9 art prints - sleeve can be replaced with 2020’s “The Clouds Hill Tapes Pt. 1-3" (not included), to complete the silhouette on the spines

Photo by: Stefan Schmid



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single THIS LIFE Photo
Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single 'THIS LIFE'

Regina musician Michael Harmel debuts his new solo project with a single and video titled 'This Life.' The name Dearest Henry is an homage to Michael's grandad, who was also a musician, and used to play music for him at a young age. This inspired Michael to explore all types of musical genres and ultimately led to him learning to play the guitar.

2
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of Send Me An Angel Lyric Video Photo
Video: Gunship Share Cover Of 'Send Me An Angel' Lyric Video

Gunship shares a cover of 'Send Me An Angel' in a new lyric video. Watch now! The defining soundtrack to legendary BMX movie RAD is back with a vengeance and in the care of Gunship and their signature synth sounds and powerful modern production.

3
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP Better Days Photo
Will Swinton Drops Touching EP 'Better Days'

Genre-defying New Zealand artist Will Swinton has released a touching new EP titled 'Better Days.' Discover the heartfelt music and emotional journey in this latest release. To complement the EP Will Swinton releases a captivating visual to the title-track which finds Will hanging with his friends in New Zealand. 

4
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album Godmode Photo
In This Moment Release Highly Anticipated New Studio Album 'Godmode'

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New TracksTaylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
ALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next MonthALBERT BROOKS: DEFENDING MY LIFE Coming to HBO Next Month
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'
Kelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting SpecialKelly Clarkson to Host & Perform at NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER Tree-Lighting Special

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET