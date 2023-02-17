Omar Apollo Shares New Song '3 Boys'

Starting off 2023 on a high note after his breakout year, Grammy®-nominated Best New Artist Omar Apollo shares the new single "3 Boys."

The simple, romantic melody is weaved with complex vocals that give every verse a different feel, while staying true to his sound. "3 Boys" marks the first taste of new music since Omar's debut album, IVORY, which was released last April. Following the album's success and his sold out 26-date headline tour, Omar is set to support SZA on her upcoming S.O.S. tour starting at the end of this month.

Speaking about the creation of "3 Boys," Omar says, "When I first started writing songs I would often write about unrequited love. Eventually I wrote songs about the complexities that come with a relationship. "3 Boys" was my first time writing about something non-monogamous. Having more than one person to talk to. ?

I wrote the song on a rainy day in London. I spent most of December there, mostly just because I wanted to get out of America. I ended up going to the studio more than I thought I would. I wrote the song with a friend of mine, Dylan Wiggins. It seemed like we were both in the same mind state for a song like this. The song wrote itself really quickly. I also had my friend Mustafa help me with a few lines after I played it for him."

Last year, Omar performed on NPR's Tiny Desk and on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his debut release. IVORY demonstrated his tremendous songwriting skills, as well as crossing genre lines and language barriers, including the 7-week Billboard Hot 100 track "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)," the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single "Tamagotchi," which was highlighted on Barack Obama's Summer 2022 playlist, and the previously released single "Killing Me," which debuted with a television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Omar Apollo Tour Dates With SZA

SZA/Omar Apollo S.O.S. Tour Dates:

2/21 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

2/24 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

2/25 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

2/27 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

2/28 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

3/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

3/3 - New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/4 - New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/7 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

3/9 - Austin, TX @ Moddy Center

3/10 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3/13 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

3/14 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

3/16 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

3/18 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

3/19 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

3/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

3/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

About Omar Apollo

2023 Grammy®-nominated Best New Artist Omar Apollo is one of music's most exciting shape-shifters. In just a few years time, the Indiana-raised Mexican-American singer-songwriter went from teenage strummer to one of the most hotly-tipped rising stars of his generation.

Apollo has had a transformative but linear journey, from listening to Brandy and Stevie Wonder as a kid, to plucking away at a guitar at as a pre-teen, to a major label record deal and the release of his critically acclaimed debut album IVORY in the spring of '22 on the heels of his 2 Latin GRAMMY nominations for his collaboration "Te Olvidaste" with C Tangana. IVORY catapulted him to another level in his career and earning him critical acclaim from the likes of the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone.

The album also features his 2022 RIAA Certified Gold breakout hit "Evergreen" which had a massive lift on TikTok earning him VARIETY's TikTok Icon of The Year Award and garnering television performances of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Good Morning America. Other Album singles such as "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar, "Killing Me", "Go Away", and "Tamagotchi (Prod. by Pharrell and Chad Hugo)" cross genre lines as well as language barriers.

He went on to perform those and more on his sold out The Prototype Tour in '22 and will continue his riveting live show trajectory on SZA's SOS Tour in '23. Despite all that he has accomplished, Omar feels like he's just getting started. The artist who once called himself "just a kid from Indiana" is breaking new ground, abandoning all comfort zones, and never looking back.