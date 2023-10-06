Omar Apollo Releases New EP 'Live for Me'

Alongside the release, Omar shares an official music video for the EP's title track directed by Bandiz and David Heofs.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Omar Apollo releases his new EP Live For Me, via Warner Records. The EP marks his first project since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album IVORY, his Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 Grammy’s, and his sold-out world tour. Alongside the release, Omar shares an official music video for the EP's title track directed by Bandiz and David Heofs.

Omar delves into what Live For Me means to him explaining: 

“These four songs are a reflection of the realities I've had to face in the last few years. Coming to terms with the person I was becoming and letting go of the old to be able to feel like myself and whatever purity I had left. Addressing parts of me I've compartmentalized, leaving myself feeling a bit exposed. I know it’s only four songs but they hold a lot of the weight I've been carrying throughout my life. I feel lighter now and ready for the next phase of whatever life has to offer.”

The EP was announced at the end of August with his previously released single, "Ice Slippin" which Omar explained, “..is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

The track was co-produced by Omar and Teo Halm (ROSALÍA, Beyoncé, Lil Yachty), and was promoted with the appearance of three ice sculptures in London, Los Angeles, and New York. 

An official Instagram post unveiled the artwork for the upcoming EP, which features a portrait of Omar created by Doron Langberg, a renowned figurative painter known for his exploration of contemporary themes related to queer sensuality and sexuality.

Omar is gearing up for his inaugural headlining performance at Madison Square Garden, where he will share the stage as a co-headliner with Daniel Caesar. This significant gig comes on the heels of his recent performance in direct support of SZA at the same venue. After a sold-out show at London's Roundhouse, Omar has another sold-out concert scheduled in Philadelphia just days before his highly anticipated New York show.

Last year, Omar Apollo released his debut album IVORY which was widely celebrated for its ability to blur genre lines and language barriers. This translated to a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and earned the 26-year-old artist commercial success, including a 7-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 for his first RIAA-certified platinum record, "Evergreen (You Didn't Deserve Me At All)."

Omar also enjoyed critical acclaim landing on year-end lists from esteemed media outlets such as NPR, The FADER, Billboard, Complex, Esquire, and Rolling Stone amongst others. Performances on NPR's Tiny Desk and Jimmy Kimmel Live! followed his debut album while he had previously unveiled the single "Killing Me" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Additionally, Omar has been named the first ambassador for skincare brand Youth to the People as well as the new face of Loewe's menswear campaign under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. Omar also recently performed at the Hispanic Heritage Awards on September 7th.

Listen to Live For Me above and stay tuned for more from Omar Apollo coming soon.

Photo Credit - Cam Hicks


2023 Regional Awards


