Olivia Rodrigo Confirms Highly Anticipated Third Album Arriving in June

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Olivia Rodrigo has officially unveiled her new album. Marking the third record from the superstar, it is titled "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" and will arrive on June 12 from Geffen Records.

Little has been revealed about the new release, which marks Rodrigo's first album since 2023's Guts. The singer shared the news on Instagram, saying, "I am so proud of this record, and I can’t wait for you to hear it." The album is available to pre-save now here. Physical copies, including vinyls and cassettes, can be ordered on her website. Take a look at her post here, which offers a first look at the cover.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo revealed that the album will contain "sad love songs," noting that she is drawn to her favorite romantic songs because they contain "a tinge of fear or yearning in them."

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, was released in 2021, following success on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. “drivers license” was the lead single on the album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In 2022, Rodrigo took home GRAMMY awards in three of the seven categories she was nominated in – Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for SOUR and Best Pop Solo Performance for “drivers license.” SOUR is the first and only album in Spotify history to have four songs (including “drivers license”) each surpassing two billion streams.

﻿Since its release on January 8, 2021, “drivers license” has amassed over 4.7 billion combined global streams and has been certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. The track spent its first eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – the longest-running No. 1 song by a solo artist at the time. “drivers license” ranks among the top 100 most-streamed songs of all time on Apple Music, among the top 10 most-streamed solo female songs in Spotify history and in the top 20 of Rolling Stone’s Best Female Songs of the Century.

GUTS, her 2023 follow-up album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, coinciding with lead single “vampire” returning to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rodrigo’s No. 1 ranking on the Artist 100, thereby giving her a chart triple. The GUTS World Tour found Rodrigo playing 100 sold-out headline shows in 64 cities across more than 21 countries. Adding Rodrigo’s headline performances at 18 festivals around the world, the tour reached a total of 75 cities, 27 countries and five continents.

In an interview with Vogue, the High School Musical series star shared that she is open to being involved in a musical on Broadway. "I would love to do that. I mean, I'm up for the challenge but we'll see what the future holds." Check out the interview here.

Photo Credit: Nick Walker