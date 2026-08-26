Olivia Prado Releases New EP DIRTY IN THE SAND

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Pop-R&B singer and songwriter Olivia Prado has released her new EP, Dirty In The Sand, a six-track collection that traces the exhilarating highs and inevitable uncertainties of love, intimacy, and self-discovery. Equal parts playful and introspective, Dirty In The Sand finds Prado at her most emotionally honest yet.

At first glance, Dirty In The Sand might sound provocative, but beneath its flirtatious title lies a much deeper meaning. Inspired by childhood memories of being free to play, explore, and get dirty, Prado reimagines 'getting your hands dirty' through an adult lens, transforming it into a metaphor for opening yourself up to love, taking emotional risks, and embracing all the messy moments in between.

''Dirty In The Sand* isn't just a cheeky innuendo—it's about getting messy with life,' Prado explains. 'Attraction, connection, doubt, heartbreak. Letting yourself fully experience it all. The project starts off flirty, playful, and adventurous before becoming self-conscious, introspective, worried, yearning, and heart-wrenching. By the end, it's left asking one simple question: 'Am I enough?''

Beyond the music itself, Dirty In The Sand also reflects Prado's journey as an independent artist. Over the past few years, she has built her career from the ground up, taking on every aspect of her artistry from songwriting and creative direction to marketing, visuals, and release strategy. With the same spirit that inspired the EP's title, Prado continues to get her hands dirty in every aspect of her artistry, embracing the imperfections and resilience that come with building something entirely her own.

Raised in California's Bay Area, Prado discovered her passion for music and performance at an early age, singing, dancing, and acting in musical theater before beginning to write her own songs. While those early experiences shaped her artistic foundation, it was a transformative year abroad in Sydney during college, coupled with the loss of her father, that gave her the perspective to fully pursue the career she had always envisioned.

Now based in Los Angeles, Prado brings a wide range of influences to her artistry, blending the nostalgia of early-2000s pop with the intimacy and groove of contemporary R&B. Following her 2024 debut album, Liv Laugh Love, Dirty In The Sand marks the next chapter in Prado's artistic evolution, deepening her exploration of love, connection, and self-discovery.

Tracklist

1. Temptation

2. Up n Down

3. Turn Me On

4. Dirty In The Sand

5. Ocean

6. Is It Enough

Photo Credit: Jordan Naheesi



Photo Credit: Jordan Naheesi

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