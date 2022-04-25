Ogi Announces Debut EP 'Monologues'

Rising singer-songwriter Ogi has officially announced the arrival of her debut EP, MONOLOGUES, due at all DSPs and streaming services on Thursday, May 5th via ARTium/Atlantic Records; pre-saves are available now.

MONOLOGUES sees the Nigerian American, Los Angeles-based songstress tapping into a musical spirit agnostic of era yet connected to any age. The EP includes the recently released as "Envy," which was accompanied by an official live performance video shot on location at Seattle, WA's inspirational Chihuly Garden and Glass.

"Envy" followed the release earlier this year of Ogi's debut single, "I Got It," produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner No I.D. (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West) and featured on Zane Lowe's World First on Apple Music.

"These songs are my outlet to say what I really felt about something but didn't say because my feelings didn't fit the script," says Ogi. "I was afraid of looking cocky or unruly ('Looker') or being overly resentful ('Bitter') or too apathetic ('Let Me Go') or being too affectionate ('IKYK'). These are performances of songs by a person who feels like she's performed all her life. How meta.

The most relatable thing about my experience is that I tried to be something that I'm not to fall in line with an internalized notion of myself. In other words, I performed the expectations that I was given. And everyone can relate to forgoing the fullest expression of themselves for the sake of the crowd - the audience. But now I'm putting myself display and staging those thoughts I never intended for people to hear. We love radical (maybe too specific) honesty."

Ogi - who recently wrapped an acclaimed run as a special guest on The Marias' sold out Cinema Tour - is currently on the road with Snoh Aalegra for the "Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour."

The tour - which also features special guest Ama Lou - continues through late May. Full dates are listed below. She also most recently kicked off the first weekend of Coachella at the Pandora Oasis 90s inspired house takeover hosted in partnership with Atlantic Records with performances alongside Ravyn Lenae and Raiche.