Octan Announce Opening Party and 2020 Plans

After their much talked-about debut season, Octan Ibiza returns bigger and better than ever on Thursday, 7th May 2020 to kick start their second summer in Ibiza. Their opening party will be hosting all the key residents and new ones, plus some tasteful headliners that will bring those serious non-stop grooves we became accustomed to last summer. The season programming will see weekly residencies in addition, and will also be showcasing a series of special one-offs all summer long.

In 2019, the brand new club quickly established itself as an Island and cult favourite for those looking for a more underground and intimate experience. Octan's Basement is the perfect underground space that gives you a raw and intense energy alongside it's dark aesthetic, low ceilings and a world class sound system. The style is sleek and stripped back with low key lighting and immersive lighting all making it an atmospheric space of pure hedonism.

Last summer saw Octan host Apollonia's first weekly residency, Planet Claire, which offered the underground heads serious sets from the likes of Nicolas Lutz, Traumer, Cristi Cons, Francesco Del Garda, Doc Martin, Anthea, Pearson Sound and many more. You also saw Steve Lawler return to the Island with his Warriors brand who had artists Enzo Siragusa, GUTI, Yousef, East End Dubs, Seb Zito, Darius Syrossian and more join them in the Basement.

New for this summer, the Terrace has been fully redone and improved plus there have been various stylistic renovations inside the club. What's more, the iconic artwork that adorns the outside of the venue will be all re-done by a brand new artist this season - that will be the case at the start of every new summer. The club will be open across a number of nights during the week, with special parties next to new resident brands all catering to the beat in cutting edge house, techno and minimal.

Keep your eyes peeled for the first wave of names, but be assured that Octan is set to be the most talked about underground venue on the White Isle this summer.

Early Bird €15 tickets here: http://www.octanibiza.com



Get ready for Octan 2.0!





