Oakland Rain Releases Empowering Single 'Sister Hymn'

Acclaimed Norwegian indie folk-pop duo Oakland Rain has released their single, "Sister Hymn," today on International Women's Day. A celebration of sisterhood and a tribute to the women who have paved the way for future generations, "Sister Hymn" promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beat, rhythmic vocals, and goosebump-inducing harmony refrains. The track embodies a self-explanatory paean with gospel vibes, resonating deeply with themes of empowerment and unity. It serves as an invitation for individuals from all walks of life to join the ongoing fight for equality while celebrating the strength found in sisterhood worldwide.

"Sister, sister won't you sing with me - in this man's world of patriarchy / Sister, sister we'll build another table, Order up another round, cheers to the resistance" ~ Sister Hymn

"Sister Hymn" marks a new chapter for Oakland Rain, drawing inspiration from an elegant, Americana earthiness that pays homage to the duo's maternal grandfather, a devoted fan of American country and folk music. Maren and Charlotte Wallevik, the talented twin sisters behind Oakland Rain, infuse the song with their signature Simon & Garfunkel-like interlace of harmony vocals, showcasing their musical prowess and unique bond. Reflecting on their upbringing and the formative experiences that shaped their artistry, Maren and Charlotte spent a transformative year in Northern California, where the seeds of Oakland Rain were planted. Their shared journey, marked by contrasts and paradoxes, informs their music, as evidenced by their upcoming double full-length debut, "Twin Flames." "Twin Flames," set to release in two parts, explores the complexities of identity through a conceptual and thoughtfully curated project organized by color and genre. "Twin Flame Part 1: The Evergreen," scheduled for release in August 2024, highlights Oakland Rain's affinity for earthy Americana, while "Twin Flame Part 2: Heavenly Blue," slated for spring 2025, delves into Nordic fleeting alternative pop, showcasing the duo's versatility and artistic evolution.

With "Sister Hymn," Oakland Rain invites listeners to join them on a journey of empowerment, unity, and celebration. As the world commemorates International Women's Day, the duo's message resonates as a beacon of hope and solidarity for audiences worldwide.

Listen to "Sister Hymn" on Spotify here.