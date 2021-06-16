O.N.E The Duo Signs with Visionary Media Group

Nashville-based mother-daughter singer-songwriters O.N.E The Duo have signed a deal with Visionary Media Group, with plans to release their debut single in 2021. O.N.E The Duo is comprised of Prana Supreme Diggs and Tekitha. The pair has deep roots in music royalty: Prana's father is RZA, founder, producer, and de-facto leader of Wu-Tang Clan, while Tekitha is known for her work as the female featured vocalist of Wu-Tang Clan.

O.N.E The Duo ("O.N.E" stands for Observant, Noetic, and Effervescent) has created a sound that draws from a diverse range of musical influences including Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, The Judds, and Motown - and yet is all their own. Tekitha performed on the hit album Wu-Tang Forever, made a guest appearance on Raekwon's The Lex Diamond Story, and broke out her rap skills for RZA's "Mantis" and Cappadonna's "Pump Your Fist." She has also collaborated with KRS-One and Armand Van Helden. In 2010, she released The Prelude, her debut album.

Prana Supreme grew up surrounded by musicians and started creating her own sounds at three years old. "Growing up, my mom used to host these big jam session parties at our house," she said. "It was probably one of the highlights of my childhood, getting to hang out with all these singers, musicians, rappers, poets, etc. Usually, at these jams, Mom and I would freestyle a song together - and it was the morning after one of these jam parties that the idea of us singing and writing our own songs together came to my mind."

Inspired to create their own stripped-down musical style and determined not to be confined to a hip-hop/R&B mold due to Tekitha's background, the two began searching for a place to call their musical home. Attracted to the creative energy and storytellers of Nashville, Prana Supreme and Tekitha traveled out and spent time immersed in the art, culture and sounds of Music City in the summer of 2015. It was then, amidst meetings with producer Bar None and writing songs with Rebecca Lynn Howard and Elisha Hoffman that O.N.E The Duo was born. Today, they've made Music City their home and have been hard at work on a series of projects - evolving their sound and spending time in the studio with some of Nashville's top writers and producers.

From this backdrop of diverse experience, influence, and their immersive Nashville journey, O.N.E The Duo has created a musical style that's all their own. As the duo moves forward, their goal is to tell their story through as many different mediums as possible - the written word, film, and of course, through music. Visionary Media Group provides the ideal multimedia engine to achieve their goals.