ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE Is in Theaters Tomorrow

In addition to July 7, “ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” will also be shown in select movie theaters on July 12.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Prior to its worldwide release tomorrow, ODESZA’s Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, along with the film’s director Sean Kusanagi, were at Regal LA Live on June 28 for the red carpet premiere of “ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience.” Following the immersive concert film, KCRW’s Jason Bentley hosted a revealing Q&A with Harrison, Clay, and Kusanagi.

On Friday, July 7*, movie theater audiences worldwide can witness ODESZA’s awe-inspiring live show on the big screen. “ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” shows one of electronic music’s most important modern-day innovators as never seen before, providing an intimate look into the process of creating the group’s wildly successful and record-setting return to the touring stage with “The Last Goodbye Tour.”

The cinema event features significant behind-the-scenes content, spanning across the past 10 years, woven in with full concert footage filmed at one of ODESZA’s hometown shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and elsewhere along their 2022 national tour. Viewers will experience transformative visuals and pyrotechnics, as well as full stage choreography - including a horn section, vocalists, and the now famous ODESZA drumline.

Visit here for tickets and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters. (* In addition to July 7, “ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” will also be shown in select movie theaters on July 12).

“ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience” is presented by Trafalgar Releasing.

ABOUT ODESZA:

The first leg of ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye Tour” sold over 450k tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night runs including in their hometown of Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, making them the first electronic artists to attempt such a tour.

The Last Goodbye album (Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and earned ODESZA a nomination (their third overall) for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th GRAMMY Awards.

ODESZA recently announced the second leg of “The Last Goodbye Tour” kicking off this summer and featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, QRTR & Olan, and The Midnight. The tour coincides with several headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and Electric Forest.



