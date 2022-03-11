Nora En Pure Remixes 'Stangers'

Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure is the latest artist to remix Dom Dolla and Mansionair's collaborative single 'Strangers', out now.

Conjuring deep, emotion-driven melodic energy, Nora En Pure's take on 'Strangers' combines pensive synths with passionate vocals and atmospheric big room horns. Looking to all corners of the globe to construct a remix package with some of the most renowned names in dance music today, it follows a retro synth reimagining from Flight Facilities and tech-heavy edit from Will Clarke, with a further rework from Tinlicker in the pipeline.

"I absolutely loved the vocals on 'Strangers', so it was a treat to make my own version of it." Nora En Pure explains. "Have been playing it in almost every set since and love the crowd's reactions."

Dom Dolla's final release of 2021, the original has quickly become a certified club hit, amassing upwards of 4 million streams on Spotify alone. The track's official cinematic video was shot on and around the sun-kissed beaches of Cape Town, South Africa by renowned filmmaker Emilie Badenhorst (6black ft. Khalid 'Seasons').

Nora En Pure is a Swiss-South African DJ and deep house producer who received recognition for her 2013 single 'Come With Me'. Further popular releases followed, including 'Morning Dew', 'Lake Arrowhead' and 'Tears In Your Eyes', while she also won the award for 'Best House Artist (Female)' at the International Dance Music Awards for two consecutive years, in 2019 and 2020.

The penultimate release from the star-studded 'Strangers' remix package, Nora En Pure doesn't disappoint.

Listen to the new remixes here: