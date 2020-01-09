Noah Cyrus Announces Three Intimate Underplay Shows In London, Los Angeles And New York City

Following a stellar 2019 which included late night performances on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, global critical acclaim and impressive streaming numbers continuing to grow daily, 19-year-old Noah Cyrus is showing no signs of slowing down. Today, the platinum-selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist announced a set of intimate underplays in London, Los Angeles and New York City. The Not So Tour, Tour starts at London's O2 Academy1 Islington on February 11, then over the Atlantic to perform at the historic Bowery Ballroom in New York City on March 4 before returning to Los Angeles for her show at The Roxy on March 11. Pre-sales start on Wednesday, January 8 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM UK and ends Thursday, January 9 at 10PM local. General on-sale starts Friday, January 10. For tickets and more information, go to: www.noahcyrus.com



This latest chapter of Noah Cyrus' musical career has been one of self-reflection and introspection. Whether it's with the release of her hit single 'July,' which continues to gain more than 5M weekly streams, her powerful gospel ballad 'Lonely,' or 'fyounoah,' the talented songwriter strives for openness and honesty about her personal struggles with depression and anxiety through both her music and her work with non-profit organizations such as The Crystal Campaign, Jed Foundation and The Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Be sure to catch Noah Cyrus live in London, Los Angeles and New York City in February and March.



NOAH CYRUS TOUR DATES

02/11 - O2 Academy1 Islington - London, UK

03/04 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

03/11 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA

www.noahcyrus.com





