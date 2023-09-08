Ninja Sex Party's Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With 'Satin Velvet' Single

His new album is due November 10.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

Ninja Sex Party's Brian Wecht Debuts Trey Magnifique Project With 'Satin Velvet' Single

Musician, comedian, and theoretical physicist Brian Wecht is excited to announce the release of “Satin Velvet Velvet” the first single from the Mature Situations album due November 10 0from his smooth jazz alter ego Trey Magnifique. Mature Situations is Brian’s first album as Trey Magnifique and his debut solo project. The album is available for pre-order in multiple physical formats HERE.

Brian is one of the most popular comedy musicians in the world, best known as the keyboard-playing “Ninja Brian” in his comedy bands Ninja Sex Party, who was Billboard’s top-selling comedy artist of 2018, and Starbomb, who was Billboard’s top-selling comedy artist of 2019.

Brian is also known for his kids’ comedy band Go Banana Go!, a mainstay on SiriusXM station Kids Place Live. and other family music stations around the world. Collectively, Starbomb and Ninja Sex Party have released 13 albums, and have over 500M views on YouTube, and over 2M social media followers. 

With Trey Magnifique, Brian is pursuign his lifelong love and appreciation of jazz and the incredible musicians and musicianship that encompass the genre.

The 11 songs that make up the album explore multiple jazz styles, from straightforward Smooth Jazz to Latin Jazz, Blues, Easy Listening, and more. All the songs on the album were written and co-produced by Brian and his close friend and longtime collaborator Commander Meouch, the bassist for the popular electro-funk band TWRP.

Brian is originally from Pompton Lakes, NJ, and In addition to his musical exploits, Brian had a long career as a scientist, including a doctorate in theoretical physics from the University of California, San Diego.

Brian held postdoctoral research positions at MIT, Harvard, the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, and the University of Michigan, and was a faculty member in the Centre for Research in String Theory at Queen Mary University of London. Brian has authored over 30 papers in theoretical physics, focusing on supersymmetric quantum field theories and string theory.

While pursuing his academic interests, Brian began doing improv comedy with San Diego TheatreSports and went on to become the Musical Director of the Improv Asylum in Boston, MA. After moving to New York, he met Dan Avidan through a mutual comedy friend, and the two created Ninja Sex Party in 2009. In 2015, Wecht left his faculty position at Queen Mary in order to focus on his YouTube career full-time.

In addition to Ninja Sex Party and Starbomb, Wecht’s projects include the children’s comedy band Go Banana Go! (along with NSP producer Jim Roach), and the podcast Leighton Night with Brian Wecht (along with Leighton Grey).

Outside of music, Wecht maintains an active career as a public speaker and science communicator and is one of the organizers of the annual Northeast Conference on Science and Skepticism (NECSS).



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

