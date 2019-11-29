Nicky Romero Releases Remix of Armin van Buuren and NE-YO's 'Unlove You'

A link-up as epic as Armin van Buuren and NE-YO's recent collaboration deserves a remix of equal significance, and that's exactly what fans are getting. Today, Dutch electronic music powerhouse Nicky Romero offered up a top-notch remix of 'Unlove You', delivering the very best of what dance music has to offer.

Listen below!

Unleashing his own touches onto the buzzing 'Unlove You', Nicky Romero pushes out into the night with his club-tailored interpretation. Enhanced with a hands-in-the-air melody and seamless arrangement, this remix is the perfect counterpart of Armin van Buuren and NE-YO's smash hit.

Armin van Buuren: "I'm very happy with this incredible remix from Nicky Romero. I'm a long-time fan of his work and I feel that he did the original song justice whilst giving it an energetic, mainstage-ready twist of his own. Top-drawer stuff!"

Nicky Romero: "Armin van Buuren and I have been colleagues for a long time, so it's about time we started working together. I was in the studio listening to the songs of his album 'Balance' and his track with NE-YO struck a chord with me. I coincidentally had a project open that matched the vibe and key of the record perfectly, so it was just meant to be. It's a magnificent song, and I'm glad I got to make it my own."

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as 'Legacy' (with Krewella) and #1 single 'I Could Be The One' (with Avicii), Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collabs with Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Kygo, Rita Ora, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more. All the while showcasing his label's roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to touch down across the globe for his incredible live performances, including residencies at Las Vegas' Hakkasan and Omnia and forthcoming shows at Medusa Festival in Mexico, Temple in San Francisco, Marquee in New York City, Prysm in Chicago and more.





