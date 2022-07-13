Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nick Jonas to Perform at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration

Nick Jonas to Perform at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration will be on Sunday, Aug. 7, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 13, 2022  
Nick Jonas to Perform at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration

Cedars-Sinai today announced that Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth will be honored with the Visionary Award at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 7, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The much-anticipated event will include a football field experience by the Los Angeles Rams with family-friendly activities followed by dinner, an honoree presentation, live auction and special performance by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum selling global superstar Nick Jonas.

On being honored with the Visionary Award, Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year said, "I am truly humbled to be recognized by Cedars-Sinai for my philanthropic work and commitment to my beloved Los Angeles community. I look forward to celebrating with my family and fans next month."

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and City National Bank, the event will celebrate the Board of Governors' 50-year legacy of supporting Cedars-Sinai's foremost clinical, research and community outreach programs.

"We are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate 50 years of the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors and recognize our honorees who continue to serve as role models for their commitment to Cedars-Sinai and the Los Angeles community," said David Sadkin, Chair of the Board of Governors.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Board of Governors Innovation Center, which brings together researchers and clinicians across Cedars-Sinai to develop precise early-detection protocols and therapies with the aim of improving health outcomes for patients experiencing diseases of the brain, heart, lungs and gastroenterology system.

"For the past 50 years, the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors has made an incredible impact with its commitment to helping shape the future of healthcare," said Thomas M. Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai.

"The board's current campaign supporting the Board of Governors Innovation Center is poised to be a game changer in developing truly personalized treatment strategies using leading-edge biomedical technologies."

At the event, the Cedars-Sinai Legend Award, presented by City National Bank, will be awarded to former and current Board of Governors leadership.

Richard Weitz will serve as the Honorary Event Chair, with Liz Gottainer and Danny Zoller serving as Event Co-Chairs.

All state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Guests must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, including proof of a booster shot if the visitor is booster eligible. For everyone's protection, guests are encouraged to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Martin Scorsese to be Honored at LMGI Awards
July 13, 2022

Martin Scorsese will receive the Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at its 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The awards ceremony and dinner will honor more than 50 years of Scorsese’s extraordinary award-winning work. The announcement was made by John Rakich, LMGI President and Committee Chair of this year’s LMGI Awards.
Flo Milli Unleashes 'No Face' & Announces Release Date for Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho ?'
July 13, 2022

Alabama’s princess of rap Flo Milli returns with her latest track “No Face.” Produced by Tasha Catour, “No Face” continues to see Flo’s storytelling shine through on the hook-heavy track. You Still Here, Ho ? is the follow up to Flo’s debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? and keeps on theme with a focus on black female empowerment and self-love.
Archers of Loaf Share New Single 'In The Surface Noise' From Upcoming Album
July 13, 2022

Listen to the first single from Archers of Loaf's first new full-length studio album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, “In the Surface Noise.” The group will also embark on their first tour in support of Reason in Decline. Archers of Loaf is Eric Bachmann (​​singer/guitar), Eric Johnson (guitar), Matt Gentling (bass), and Mark Price (drums). 
Comakid Shares 'Full HD Hugs' Featuring Brooke Howard
July 13, 2022

Italian producer, sound designer and modular synthesist Francesco Cassino – aka Comakid – has delivered the title track from his upcoming EP ‘Full HD Hugs’ ft. LA-based singer/songwriter Brooke Howard. With ‘Full HD Hugs’ the Ableton Ambassador concocts a vast dimensional soundscape that manages to be both experimental yet deeply complex.
Larkin Poe Unveil Title Track From Eagerly Awaited New Album 'Blood Harmony'
July 13, 2022

Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared “Blood Harmony,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Blood Harmony will arrive on limited edition magenta colored vinyl, CD, cassette, and more. 