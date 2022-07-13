Nick Jonas to Perform at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration

Cedars-Sinai today announced that Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth will be honored with the Visionary Award at the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 7, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The much-anticipated event will include a football field experience by the Los Angeles Rams with family-friendly activities followed by dinner, an honoree presentation, live auction and special performance by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum selling global superstar Nick Jonas.

On being honored with the Visionary Award, Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year said, "I am truly humbled to be recognized by Cedars-Sinai for my philanthropic work and commitment to my beloved Los Angeles community. I look forward to celebrating with my family and fans next month."

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and City National Bank, the event will celebrate the Board of Governors' 50-year legacy of supporting Cedars-Sinai's foremost clinical, research and community outreach programs.

"We are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate 50 years of the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors and recognize our honorees who continue to serve as role models for their commitment to Cedars-Sinai and the Los Angeles community," said David Sadkin, Chair of the Board of Governors.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Board of Governors Innovation Center, which brings together researchers and clinicians across Cedars-Sinai to develop precise early-detection protocols and therapies with the aim of improving health outcomes for patients experiencing diseases of the brain, heart, lungs and gastroenterology system.

"For the past 50 years, the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors has made an incredible impact with its commitment to helping shape the future of healthcare," said Thomas M. Priselac, President and CEO of Cedars-Sinai.

"The board's current campaign supporting the Board of Governors Innovation Center is poised to be a game changer in developing truly personalized treatment strategies using leading-edge biomedical technologies."

At the event, the Cedars-Sinai Legend Award, presented by City National Bank, will be awarded to former and current Board of Governors leadership.

Richard Weitz will serve as the Honorary Event Chair, with Liz Gottainer and Danny Zoller serving as Event Co-Chairs.

All state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed. Guests must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, including proof of a booster shot if the visitor is booster eligible. For everyone's protection, guests are encouraged to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.