Niall Horan Releases New Album 'The Show'

Tickets to Horan's 2024 tour dates are on sale now.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Niall Horan Releases New Album 'The Show'

Chart-topping global superstar Niall Horan released The Show, his third studio album, via Capitol Records today. Revealing the immense growth and life experience he’s gained since 2020’s Heartbreak Weather – an album made in his early 20s – the result is a deeply felt and endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth.

Today, Horan shared the official video for the album’s title track. Directed by Connor Brashier (Kygo, Shawn Mendes), the video was shot at the Downtown Palace, a downtown Los Angeles theatre that dates back to the vaudeville era. As a crew rushes around preparing for the evening’s concert, Horan performs “The Show,” accompanying himself on piano. 

Set against a hypnotic backdrop of swooning strings and poignant piano work, “The Show” was the first song Horan worked on for the new album. The track reflects on the undeniably human desire to control the uncontrollable—then gently urges the listener to fully embrace life for all its messiness. He wrote it late one summer night in 2020, after his tour in support of Heartbreak Weather had been cancelled due to the pandemic. With most of his guitars stowed with his touring gear, he sat down at the piano and spontaneously composed a song that would come to define a whole new era of his career.

To celebrate the album’s release, Horan will perform today in New York City as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series on “TODAY.” After making his festival debut at Boston Calling last month, he will be playing festivals around the globe this summer. He’ll embark on a global headline tour next February.

Due to the high demand for tickets – over half a million sold to date, resulting in numerous sold-out shows around the world – additional dates have been added to “THE SHOW” LIVE ON TOUR 2024, including a July 28, 2024 show at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available at www.niallhoran.com.

Horan – who joined NBC’s The Voice” this season and logged his first win as a coach with contestant Gina Miles’ victory – recently performed “Meltdown,” another song from the album, on the show. Rolling Stone observed, “Unlike the optimistic pop songs that bury devastating lyrics beneath the sound of sunshine, ‘Meltdown’ keeps up an unrelenting pace that more so echos the heightened anxiety and panic Horan sings about.”

In the making of The Show, Horan worked with a close-knit circle of collaborators, including Julian Bunetta (Thomas Rhett, SG Lewis), Amy Allen (Halsey, Sam Smith), Jamie Scott (Jessie Ware, Rag’n’Bone Man) and acclaimed producers John Ryan and Joel Little.

Built on a lush and radiant form of alt-pop, the album draws much of its mesmerizing power from Horan’s ingenious use of harmonies—an element inspired by Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, and other members of the ’60s/’70s music scene in Laurel Canyon – the very same Los Angeles neighborhood in which he’s lived part-time for the past seven years.

A near-lifelong songwriter who taught himself to play guitar as a kid in Ireland – and who names attending an Eagles concert at age four as a pivotal moment in shaping his sensibilities – Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction.

In 2017, he made his full-length solo debut with Flicker, a Platinum-certified and chart-topping album featuring the triple-Platinum single “Slow Hands.” Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally. 

NIALL HORAN – “The Show” LIVE ON TOUR 2024

2/20/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast – SOLD OUT

2/21/24 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena Belfast – SOLD OUT

2/23/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena – SOLD OUT

2/24/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena – SOLD OUT

2/25/24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena – SOLD OUT

2/27/24 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena – SOLD OUT

3/1/24 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley – SOLD OUT

3/4/24 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff International Arena – SOLD OUT

3/5/24 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena – SOLD OUT

3/7/24 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

3/8/24 - Paris, FR – Zénith – SOLD OUT

3/11/24 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3/12/24 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

3/15/24 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet Ice Hall – SOLD OUT

3/18/24 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

3/20/24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

3/21/24 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum – SOLD OUT

3/23/24 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center – SOLD OUT

3/26/24 - Düsseldorf, DE - PSD Bank Dome – SOLD OUT

3/27/24 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

3/28/24- Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome – SOLD OUT

4/26/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

4/28/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre – SOLD OUT

5/1/24 - Sydney, Australia - Quodos Bank Arena – SOLD OUT

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena – SOLD OUT

5/3/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

5/29/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live

5/31/24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3/24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena – SOLD OUT

6/7/24 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/8/24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

6/11/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for the Performing Arts – SOLD OUT

6/14/24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden – SOLD OUT

6/15/24 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center – SOLD OUT

6/18/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – SOLD OUT

6/19/24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/21/24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/22/24 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/25/24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/26/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/28/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena – SOLD OUT

6/29/24 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/9/24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/10/24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre – SOLD OUT

7/12/24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/16/24 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/17/24 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/19/24 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7/20/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7/23/24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

7/24/24 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/26/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27/24 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum – SOLD OUT

7/28/23 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

7/30/24 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Christian Tierney



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maude Latour Unveils New EP Twin Flame Ahead of Gov Ball Debut Photo
Maude Latour Unveils New EP 'Twin Flame' Ahead of Gov Ball Debut

Under the spell of new love, the 7-track project soundtracks her real-life budding romance, featuring recently-dropped tracks “I am not the sun,” “Lunch' and “Heaven” which incited critical praise right out of the gate, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, Wonderland, and V Magazine who raved, “tailor-made as a soundtrack for falling in love.”

2
Maren Morris Features on New Jessie Murph Track Texas Photo
Maren Morris Features on New Jessie Murph Track 'Texas'

Grammy-winning artist Maren Morris returns, contributing vocals to a new track, “Texas,” by rising artist Jessie Murph. She also recently performed at Nashville’s Love Rising Benefit, which raised money to fight anti-LGBTQ legislation in Tennessee. She also has upcoming shows with Brandi Carlile and The Highwomen and The Chicks.

3
Queen of Swords Shares Sophomore Album Year 8 Photo
Queen of Swords Shares Sophomore Album 'Year 8'

The album title is an astrology reference “signifying deep change, intergenerational themes, and big life thresholds,” and was co-produced by Carmen Elle (DIANA) and engineered by Steve Chahley (Neko Case, Nelly Furtado, Wu-Tang Clan).

4
Sarah Kinsley Drops New EP Ascension Photo
Sarah Kinsley Drops New EP 'Ascension'

The new EP from breakout artist Sarah Kinsley—Ascension—is out now, her debut with Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Kinsley recently embarked on a series of North American tour dates, which saw sold out shows in Toronto, Montreal and Philadelphia. The whirlwind of limited and intimate dates closes with a spot performing at NYC’s Governors Ball.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series TrailerVideo: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project SeriesMark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series
Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music VideoVideo: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play Video
THE COTTAGE Cast Reveal What to Expect From the New Play
Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2022/23 Season! Video
Recap the Tony-Nominated Shows of the 2022/23 Season!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE