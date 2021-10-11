Newton Faulkner Releases New Album 'Inheritance (Of Light)'

British singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner released his new album Interference (Of Light) available now through BFD/The Orchard in North America + South America. The album is available via Battenberg Records on various vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Four years on from his last studio album, Newton Faulkner has been working throughout lockdown from his recording studio in East London, exploring a number of new and unexplored styles and musical ideas, using them as the building blocks for this album.Twisting these inside out, he has pushed himself further and further. "I'm not very precious any more," he remarks. "The music is a bit chunkier, it's definitely way heavier and much less acoustic than previously. I feel like the stuff I've written recently is simpler, but it's tasteful... it works as songs. I can feel it."

"This 17-track folk-rock romp through Faulkner's inner inspirations is simply stunning. Faulkner refuses to shy away from the production-heavy side of music, and as a result, his songs are polished sonic experiences." - American Songwriter

Interference (Of Light) is an album that has seen Newton push himself musically and vocally: "I want to boil things down to their strongest form," Newton says. "It's about the songs. However good you are at playing, if the voice isn't up to scratch and the songs aren't good enough, no one is going to listen to them. It's grizzly, soulful, and a step further," he says of his new material. "Vocally, I've learned a huge amount over the years. I was a guitarist and a writer who sang. That's kind of where I came from. And now I feel like my voice has caught up with the stuff I was doing on guitar."

Since the release of his debut album Hand Built By Robots in 2007 (featuring the smash hit 'Dream Catch Me'), Newton Faulkner has become one of the UK's most successful singer-songwriters of this millennium. Later this year, he will be heading out on tour to play to live music-starved fans across the UK, starting with a few socially distanced gigs, many of which are already sold out. Plans for a North American tour are in the works.

Listen to the new album here: