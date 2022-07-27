Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New York David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 Dates Announced

The 2023 David Bowie World Fan Convention will take place in New York City Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, 2023.

Jul. 27, 2022  

The first ever DAVID BOWIE WORLD FAN CONVENTION passed in a neon and glitter plume of star-studded grandeur last month (June 17 to June 19, 2022), gathering over 1,500 fans in Liverpool, England from as far afield as Japan and the U.S. to meet, celebrate Bowie and come face-to-face with many of his most high-profile collaborators.

No sooner has the make-up and music faded than the convention announces that the 2023 David Bowie World Fan Convention will take place in New York City over two days and nights between Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, 2023. VIP ticket holders will be invited to gather the night before on Fri 16 June 2023 for a warm-up welcome party.

The next convention coincides with both the 40th Anniversary of the release of Bowie's transformative album Let's Dance and half-century since the release of the equally iconic, Aladdin Sane. Organizers are planning for both albums to get star treatment over the course of the weekend.

Hell's Kitchen's Terminal 5 venue has been confirmed as the setting for the next convention, utilising the innovative, multi-level and multi-environment venue for the convention's range of talks, meet-and-greets, live performances and, of course, the showstopping Bowie Ball.

Limited VIP Tickets will afford fans the opportunity to visit key New York City locations linked to Bowie's work and his life living there including Andy Warhol's Factory, CBGB and Max's Kansas City venues and Bowie's apartment with more to be announced.

A specially-published #BowieCon23 map also puts attendees in charge of their own route around the city.

Tickets for the David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 will go on sale at Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10am ET via the website here.

Dave Pichilingi, Co-Founder of the David Bowie World Fan Convention, says: "Taking the David Bowie World Fan Convention to New York is to take the story to the heart of his story, with the recording of albums including those later-life classics, The Next Day and Blackstar, as well as Let's Dance and Never Let Me Down all being rooted in the city.

This year's event proved the status of musicians, photographers, filmmakers, and other high-profile Bowie collaborators that this event can attract and New York will certainly be no different."



