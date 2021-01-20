New Pagans Announce Debut Album 'The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All'

Acclaimed Belfast band New Pagans have announced the release of their debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All, which will be out March 19th via Big Scary Monsters.

To celebrate the announcement, they have also released the powerful new single 'Christian Boys', which is reminiscent of Sonic Youth with their fierce attitude, channelling gritty pop-sensibilities alongside striking vocals, driving rhythms and lucid guitar tones.

Throughout the debut album, the band use their creative influence to challenge past and present issues surrounding relationships, equality, history, and gender, all wrapped up in their alternative, post-punk, indie rock style.

'Christian Boys' is no different and is a dramatic example of what to expect from their fiery debut. The song itself is about one of lead singer Lyndsey McDougall's friends, who told her about a Christian leader in Northern Ireland with whom she had been having an affair just before he got married to his virgin bride.

The band comment, "This is shocking but what is more disturbing is that it hadn't been the first-time similar stories had emerged. When these men were confronted, they all stated that the women were to blame, it had been their fault, they were the sinners and had led the Christian men astray.

"This song calls out the people who blame others for their mistakes and don't take responsibility for their own actions. Lyndsey knows that some of the lyrics in the song could be considered controversial, but she has grown up around Christian men and believes that this conversation needs to happen, it shouldn't be off limits."

The new single follows the release 'Yellow Room' last summer, which also features on the forthcoming album and was Steve Lamacq's 'Record Of The Week' on BBC 6 Music as well as being playlisted on Radio X.

In fact, despite the global crisis, 2020 proved to be a breakout year for New Pagans. They first started turning heads in the spring with the release of their Glacial Erratic EP, which features the tracks ' It's Darker' , ' Charlie Has The Face Of A Saint' and ' Admire' . The EP saw the band receive acclaim from the likes of The Line Of Best Fit, Kerrang, Louder Clash and more.

And in addition to Steve Lamacq's support, the band have also received regular plays from BBC 6 Music and Radio 1 by the likes of Chris Hawkins, Daniel P Carter, Phil Taggart, Huw Stephens and Jack Saunders as well as John Kennedy at Radio X, BBC Introducing, Kerrang Radio, Amazing Radio and more.

New Pagans then closed the year by winning the award 'Best Live Act' at the NI Music Prize 2020 cementing them as one of the most exciting and interesting rising acts, both sonically and visually.

As a collective they offer a wealth of artistic scope from Lyndsey's skills in Irish embroidery, and her deep historical knowledge, to bassist Claire's visual artistry and talents as a director, and the musical experience of guitarists Cahir O'Doherty (Jetplane Landing, Fighting With Wire), Alan McGreevy and drummer Conor McAuley.

Watch the lyric video here: