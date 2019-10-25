'New Music Daily with Zane Lowe' Launches Today on Apple Music's Beats 1

Today Apple Music launches New Music Daily with Zane Lowe, a new weekly show on Apple Music's 24/7 global livestream Beats 1. Hosted by Apple Music's Global Creative Director, Zane Lowe, the show kicks off as an ongoing companion to Apple Music's marquee global new music playlist, New Music Daily. The debut episode (airing Friday, October 25 at 12:00p EST / 9:00a PST), features guest appearances from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Chris Martin.

Music moves fast. To keep up with hungry fans and tireless creators, Apple Music launched New Music Daily, our playlist for the latest and greatest must-hear songs from pop, hip-hop, Latin and beyond. This show, broadcasting on Apple Music every Friday, is the playlist brought to life: It features Lowe's interviews with today's most important artists, sharp commentary, and, of course, all the new songs you need to hear right now.

New Music Daily with Zane Lowe airs every Friday at 12:00p EST / 9:00a PST. Listen live for free or on-demand with an Apple Music subscription HERE.

Check out New Music Daily, Apple Music's premiere global editorial playlist, updated with brand new music every single day from the best artists across every genre of music, from pop to rap to reggaetón and much more HERE.





