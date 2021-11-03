New Found Glory Announces 'December's Here' Christmas Album

Pop punk legends New Found Glory have today announced their new holiday album, December's Here, out December 3rd via Hopeless Records. The band is hoping to help fans get into the holiday spirit with eleven original songs, including new single and music video "Somber Christmas," which is out now.

"We decided to make a Christmas album because the members of NFG always get in the spirit for every holiday but mainly to add a little variety to the holiday for our fans," shares guitarist Chad Gilbert. "A lot of holiday music is all the same and are just modern cover versions of old songs. We wanted to add some new music into the mix, give New Found Glory fans their own style holiday. We hope our fans make this a special record for their families. A New Found Glory record that they can revisit every year, and blast around the house when they start decorating all the way up to Christmas Day after opening gifts and eating with the family."

On "Somber Christmas," he adds: "'Somber Christmas' is about having a better Christmas this year than last. I think there was so much anxiety and unknown for so many in 2020 that last Christmas was a tough one. This song is about trying to get back to the simple things that make the Christmas season so special."

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than on Forever + Ever x Infinity, including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

Listen to the album's lead single here: