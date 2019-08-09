New Acts, Daily Lineups And Venues Announced For 2nd Annual The Town And The City Festival

Over dozen new acts have been added to the extensive list of performers for The Town and The City Festival taking place in Lowell, Massachusetts on Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th, 2019.

And The Kids, Ariel Strasser, Arty Slang, Bradley Copper Kettle & Friends, Chris Brokaw & Thalia Zedek, Corner Soul, Eddie Japan, Eddy Dyer, Grace Givertz, Kat Wright, Lady Pills, The Old Rochelle and The Rationales join a schedule that now features more than 50 locally-based and national touring acts. Daily schedules and venue information can now be found at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com. Additional shows and acts will be announced later in August.

Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac, the two-day music and arts festival is set to take place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell. Designed as a walkable festival, one ticket will provide access to dozens of shows across downtown Lowell.

Venues for the 2019 festival will include The Luna Theater, Christ Church United, Gallery Z, Donahue Family Academic Arts Center (at Middlesex Community College,) UTEC, and the Parker Gallery at the Whistler House Museum of Art, which will host all ages admitted performances. Other participating venues include Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, The Old Court, and The Worthen House Cafe, which will host 21+ admitted shows. One additional venue will be announced soon.

Artists previously announced include Avanti Nagral, Babydriver, Bob Schneider, Brooke Annibale, Buffalo Tom, Carissa Johnson, Circus Trees, Cold Chocolate, Darlingside, Dori Freeman, Dutch ReBelle, Fairgrounds, Floor Hockey, Frank Morey Band, Genie Santiago, Hech Rymes, Honeysuckle, Jazzmyn Red, Jeffrey Foucault, Jonah Tolchin, Julie Rhodes, Lily Black, Lonely Leesa & The Lost Cowboys, Magen Tracy & The Missed Connections, Marcela Cruz, Michaela Anne, Mint Green, New Aura, Powerslut, Ryan Montbleau, Sons Lunaris, Squires of Soul, The Burning Hell, The Luna Collective featuring Mark Zaleski, The Mallett Brothers Band, The Only Humans, The Only Things, Tucker Antell Group, and Twisted Pine. Additional acts are expected to be added to the lineup soon.

The Town and The City Festival is produced by Porter Productions in association with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau. The festival is also made possible by a number of generous grants and sponsorships from many including the Lowell Cultural Council, Vinyl Destination, Washington Savings Bank, Wicked Weed Brewing, and Virtue Cider.

"In 2019 The Town and The City Festival is already exceeding expectations, with a stellar line-up of artists that extends the brand of Lowell as a destination for live music," said festival producer, Chris Porter, a Lowell native. "We believe The Town and City Festival will bring visitors to the city and in doing so, showcase so much of what Lowell has to offer. We are greatly looking forward to an amazing weekend!"

A limited number of $40 Early Bird Weekend passes are available through Sunday, August 11th. at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com. Regularly priced Weekend Passes are $55 in advance and $60 once the festival begins. $42 Single Day Passes go on sale on Monday as well as a limited amount of individual show tickets.





