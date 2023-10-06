Nessa Barrett Remembers Her Best Friend With New Single 'Club Heaven'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Oct. 06, 2023

Breakout pop sensation Nessa Barrett releases her heartfelt new single “club heaven.”

The touching anthem soars with the artist's earnest and vulnerable exploration of grief and healing. “club heaven” coincides with the start of Barrett's Fall headlining tour, which kicks off today at Austin City Limits Festival. Full list of dates below.

The pop artist has been forthright in the past with fans about mourning the loss of her best friend, Cooper. On the track, she pays tribute to their relationship. "It's one of the most special songs I’ve ever written," Barrett says. "I had to heal in order to be in a place to release it, and I can’t wait for everyone to feel it with me. This song is for anyone who is missing someone. This one is for you, Coop.”

In honor of Cooper, Nessa has released new “we hate paparazzi” merch — an idea they both talked about prior to his passing — available for pre-order HERE. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Coop's Advice, to raise awareness about mental health and addiction.

“club heaven” is Barrett’s first release since collaborating with Whethan on “sick of myself,” which followed the release of her highly anticipated hell is teenage girl EP in July. That project is packed with the singer’s sultry brand of pop that is catching fire with fans.

About Nessa Barrett:

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” and People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate more than 1.5 billion global streams to date.

She was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European young forever tours. This Fall, she will hit the road once again, including performances at Austin City Limits Festival in October.

NESSA BARRETT 2023 TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA:

10/6 - Austin, TX -  Austin City Limits Festival

10/9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

10/12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall 

10/13 - Austin, TX -  Austin City Limits Festival

10/14 - Austin, TX -  Emo’s

10/16 - Nashville, TN -   Marathon Music Works

10/18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/19 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

10/20 - Wallingford, CT         The Dome

10/23 - Sayreville, NJ -  Starland Ballroom

10/24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/28 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

10/29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

10/3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/1 - St. Louis, MO -   The Pageant

11/3 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

11/4 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

11/7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/8 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

11/10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

11/13 - San Jose, CA -   San Jose Civic

11/15 - Seattle WA - Showbox SODO

11/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND:

12/12 - Brisbane, AUS - The Tivoli

12/13 - Newtown, AUS - Enmore Theatre

12/16 - Melbourne, AUS - Forum Melbourne

12/17 - Melbourne, AUS - Forum Melbourne

12/19 - Auckland, NZ -   The Powerstation

Photo Credit: Colin Miller



