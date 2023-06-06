Neil Frances Share Indie R&B Summer Jam 'Head Straight' Featuring St. Panther

The track is the first official offering from their to-be-announced sophomore album.

Jun. 06, 2023

Los Angeles duo NEIL FRANCES (Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry) are excited to share their new single, “Head Straight,” featuring up-and-coming LA hip hop artist St. Panther who blends their flows with the dance-ready daytime disco NEIL FRANCES are known for.

The track is the first official offering from their to-be-announced sophomore album, which the duo has been busy in the studio working on, and follows 2022 singles “High” featuring PawPaw Rod and “She’s Just The Type Of Girl” featuring dreamcastmoe.

When asked about the track NEIL FRANCES explains, “We’ve been fans of St. Panther ever since hearing ‘highway’ back in 2020.  I actually reached out to ‘link up’ in 2021, and they left me on read lol. By chance, we went on tour with their bassist, and he helped us make the connection. I’m so grateful we’ve had the opportunity to work with Dani. We wrote 'Head Straight' during our first session together.

The song came together faster than any other song we've written. Dani immediately locked in with this flow that danced around the bassline.  Marc wrote the hook, and the mixture of Marc and Dani's vocals during the hook is pure magic! I wanted the song to feel like something you’d hear in a Guy Ritchie or Tarantino heist film. Either the montage scene at the start of the movie or the moment they all pile into the getaway car.”

St. Panther adds, “’Head Straight’ is one of the funnest, natural collaborations I've been a part of to date. Shout out Johnny Luna for introducing Neil Frances and I! Working with Jordan and Marc has been a joy since we've met. It feels special to have been able to come together blindly and come out with as many songs as we've already made together. Hope you all enjoy the first of them!”

Today, they announce a full North American fall headline tour that includes stops at Brooklyn Steel in NYC and The Novo in Los Angeles. They are also confirmed for Lollapalooza (festival + late-night show), Red Rocks (opening for Big Wild in July), several headline Canadian dates, a New Zealand date, and are opening for Odesza later this month outside Montreal. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets go on-sale Friday, June 9th at 10am local. 

2022 was a banner year for the group, releasing their debut album, There Is No Neil Frances, performing at over sixteen major festivals, including Life Is Beautiful and ACL, opening for Jungle, and more. The debut featured collaborations with Grae and Benny Sings and their 2021 EP, Stay Strong Play Long, featured collaborations with Poolside and Raffaella and included their cover of "Music Sounds Better With You," which has amassed over 150 million streams. 

Stay tuned for more to come from Neil Frances in 2023.

SUMMER DATES:

6/10 - Fierce Whiskers Distillery - Austin, TX

6/14 - Place Bell -  Laval, QC In Support of ODESZA

6/15 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC (SOLD OUT)

6/16 - Common/UNDRGRD - Calgary, Canada

6/17 - Double Dragon -      Edmonton, Canada

7/8 -  The Cape -  Los Cabos, Mexico

7/27 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO In Support of Big Wild

8/5 & 5/6, 2023 - Lollapalooza -         Chicago, IL

9/5 – 9/10 -   Snow Machine -      Queenstown, New Zealand



