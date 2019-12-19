Natz Drops Latest Single 'How You Make A Girl Feel'

Hailing from Wolverhampton (UK), Natalie Stewart - aka NATZ - is one of those singers/songwriters who has a knack for connecting with the prospective listener based on her life experiences.

Possessing a vibrant R&B vibe, her new single, 'How You Make A Girl Feel' displays one of her experiences; it paints a raw picture of the female perspective in a relationship, letting the male counterpart know that she's in it for the long-haul and that she's not messing around. Through the frank perspective, The UK newcomer carries warmth in her vocals that's unforgettable.

Listen to the song below!

Fairly new to the UK R&B scene, NATZ has quickly carved out a name for herself thanks to her original style and sound that is rare in today's music industry. Coming from a musical upbringing where her family encouraged her to follow her passion, NATZ had attended a theatre performance arts school in which she would take on lead singing roles and graduate with three distinctions.

NATZ's undisputed drive and dedication has furthered her career which sees her performing in front of countless audiences across the United Kingdom. With such ease, NATZ blends a variety of styles and influences to create her own signature sound on every track she creates. Every line has a mesmerizing hook to it, which can be experienced first hand in tracks such as, 'TICK TOCK'. Earlier this year, NATZ teamed up with DJ Corrupt for her biggest single to date, 'It's Not Okay', which has generated over 320,000 streams on Spotify alone.

'How You Make A Girl Feel' is out now on all major download/streaming sites including iTunes.





