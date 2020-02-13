Nation Of Language Announce Debut Album INTRODUCTION, PRESENCE

Brooklyn-based synth trio Nation of Language has announced their much-anticipated debut album Introduction, Presence, with a release date set for April 3. Today, they shared their new single, "Rush & Fever." Listen below!



The band will celebrate album release night at The Sultan Room in Brooklyn five days after they wrap up their 13-date North American tour supporting Adam Green. Pre-order Introduction, Presence here and order tickets for The Sultan Room performance here. Tour dates are available below.



Featuring THE LINEUP of songwriter/vocalist Ian Devaney, keyboardist Aidan Devaney, and bassist Michael Sui-Poi, Nation of Language has earned praise from numerous outlets, including The FADER, Paste, and Alt Citizen. NME described them as "an absolute blast" and having some of the "most exciting music coming out of New York"; Stereogum called them "immediately addicting" and a 'Band To Watch'.



Inspired by the early new wave and punk movements, Nation of Language's energetic anthems achieve a blend of upbeat energy with a healthy dose of sardonic melancholy. Their live performances have earned them a reputation for delivering frenzied nights of unexpected bliss.



"Nation of Language was sparked by a period of personal awakening around early new wave," says Ian, discussing the origins of the group. "Specifically, as I was listening to a version of OMD's 'Electricity,' It occurred to me that a moment in time existed when it seemed everyone still had a kind of 'beginner's mind' about how synthesizers could be used and fit into the musical landscape. They were wielding this technology as a blunt instrument, and it felt like I had been given permission to do the same."



The two-year process of creating Introduction, Presence involved both musical exploration and self-discovery. Nation of Language went into their rehearsal space without an agenda and simply experimented with new instruments to see what sounds came out. "There's something fascinating to me about how emotions can present themselves when one is unsure of what exactly they're doing," Ian continues. "It's important to me that people feel that core of innocence and pure discovery out of which these songs were born."



These powerful emotions transcend time and genre, and they have endeared Nation of Language to concertgoers who have had the opportunity to witness their live act, as well as listeners who have come across their early singles as if discovering a hidden secret.



"I hoped in making this album to create the space to openly ache for something," Ian concludes. "My favorite songs have always allowed me to indulge in a kind of longing, and this album was designed very simply to afford the same room to the listener. If I can build the structure to effectively pass that along to other people, I'll feel like I've done something worthwhile."



Tour Dates:



03/08 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott ^

03/09 - Montreal, PQ @ Bar le Ritz PDB ^

03/10 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern ^

03/12 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls ^

03/13 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's ^

03/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club ^

03/15 - Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

03/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Mini Bar

03/18-22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre ^

03/26 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ^

03/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

03/28 - Portland, OR @ Star Theatre ^

03/29 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern ^

04/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

^ Adam Green





