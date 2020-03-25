Nahko And Medicine For The People Release New Single 'Part Problem'

Nahko And Medicine FOR THE PEOPLE have unveiled their propulsive and introspective new song 'Part Problem' from the forthcoming album Take Your Power Back, due for release May 15th on Medicine Tribe Records/SideOneDummy Records. You can pre-order the album here.

Listen to the song below!



'Part Problem' reflects on the fact that no matter our circumstances or origins, we're each ultimately responsible for our own path in life. "Admitting you're part of the problem can be difficult," says Nahko, "but raising your hand and asking for help when you need it is essential. It's the only way you can learn to love yourself and forgive yourself."



The song is released in tandem with the New Moon, as per Nahko's tradition of releasing singles with thoughtful intention, coinciding with the lunar calendar throughout the album campaign for Take Your Power Back.



"During this time of great sacrifice and uncertainty, we may naturally get drawn into the harsh edges of fear, chaos, and hysteria, but we have a unique opportunity to ground in and soften amongst it all," says Nahko. "What if during this isolation we broke bread with other fears we've been harbouring? My intentions for this New Moon are pretty straightforward: stay grounded, meditate on the manifestation of immediate global healing, and take responsibility for my part in creating a solution."



'Part Problem' follows album singles 'Twisted,' 'Garden,' 'Slow Down' and 'Lifeguard,' which have earned praise from publications such as Billboard, Paste, Relix, American Songwriter, and more.



'Garden' landed on multiple New Music Friday playlists the week it arrived, as well as Spotify's Renegade Folk, Apple Music Alt-Hot Tracks playlists and has since broken 550k streams on Spotify alone. 'Twisted' received placement on Spotify's Contemporary Blend and Fin de journée playlists.



Take Your Power Back, executive produced by cut&dry and Dan Fratoni, has earned early praise from Billboard, who called the music "poignant," and American Songwriter, who called it "spiritually driven...uplifting."

Photo Credit: Donté Maurice





