NUFFER Releases Debut EP 'A-OK'

California guitarist, vocalist, and self-described recovering masochist NUFFER releases his debut EP A-OK. As a means of digging himself out of the self-deprecating hole he spent most of his life tunneling into, this EP takes a stab at repairing relationships within oneself and with others; or cutting things off at the head when they no longer serve you.

Honing in on the dichotomy between a formal jazz education and three-chord indie hits; the sonic restrictions of early 2000s alternative and the no-rules-apply approach to modern music, NUFFER creates his own breed of beast with A-OK.

On A-OK, NUFFER says the EP, "was a search to find something three-dimensional, writing about myself and how many paradoxes there can be in love and life. How I can make fun of something, but have it come from a place of authenticity and humility because at the same time, I see myself in it." He continues, "Whether that be a deadbeat from San Diego, a nihilistic college grad, or a basement show attendee, it's fun to poke at. But at the same time, I'm not too high and mighty to really dig, because I've had a piece of these things in my life."

Starting off with an industrial intro that perfectly bleeds into "Big Brain," the EP goes from a sensual crawl to pure mania. The EP's focus track "Tinnitus" comes in like an early Weezer-esque tribute to dead end friendships. Progressing through "Blowhard," "Spirits" and "Deadbeat" we move between different isolated rooms of NUFFER's brain. And closing things out with "Grifter," every bit of experimentation up until this point comes together for a seedy, creeping moment of release.

Prior to today's EP release, NUFFER released the singles "Big Brain" and "Deadbeat." "Big Brain" was NUFFER's first release as a solo act, introducing listeners to the dissonant world he lives in, and making it onto Spotify's Fresh Finds Indie playlist. "Deadbeat" arrived alongside an official video that poked fun at all the stereotypes often associated with California living.

Taking inspiration from his older brother, rock icons over the decades, and a generation shaped by Guitar Hero, NUFFER (Jake Nuffer) first picked up the guitar and joined a handful of San Diego cover bands at the age of 12.

With his passion ignited by nights ended too early after getting kicked out of the bar, he dedicated his young life to the study of jazz guitar. Fascinated by the tension and release of jazz music, NUFFER spent years practicing niche and extremely nerdy fusion guitar licks from John Scofield, Oz Noy, listening to 70s samba fusion jazz, and other self-proclaimed "not very cool things."

He wound up at New York's School of Jazz at The New School, where he spent three years getting an intense education. Once he started to feel that music no longer felt fun for him, NUFFER decided to drop out and dive back into playing live shows, the thing that first developed his love for his craft. After being asked to join the band Fashion Jackson, he spent the next era of his career touring the country and learning to unlearn the uptight intellectualism of guitar.

During the pandemic, NUFFER shifted to his solo project while continuing to lend his talents in the studio and on stage to the likes of UMI's critically acclaimed Introspection Reimagined, sessions with DJ Dahi, and performances at Red Rocks with Victoria Canal. Now with the focus on his own project, NUFFER has released his debut solo EP A-OK, available now on all streaming platforms.

Listen to the new EP here: