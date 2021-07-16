NPR's Mountain Stage Announces October Show At The Kennedy Center

NPR/West Virginia Public Broadcasting's live performance radio show Mountain Stage has announced they will present at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C.. The show will take place on Sunday, October 24th at the prestigious venue's Concert Hall and is among 120+ events celebrating The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary 2021-2022 Season.

Grammy winner and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea will host the show and welcome guest appearances by legendary Texas swing group Asleep At The Wheel, who are also about to celebrate the 50th anniversary milestone with their new release Half A Hundred Years. Also appearing on the show will be roots music multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius, and genre-blending singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton. The rest of the line-up will be announced soon.

Event pre-sale for Mountain Stage Members starts on Thursday, July 22 at 10am EST with general on-sale beginning Friday, July 23 at 10am EST. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit The Kennedy Center website HERE.

For nearly 40 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio. Since its inception in 1983, Mountain Stage has been under the creative direction of host and co-founder Larry Groce. Mountain Stage is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting and is distributed weekly to radio stations across the country by NPR Music. Each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage is recorded in front of an audience and features a variety of musical styles, in genres ranging from traditional roots, folk, blues, and country, to indie rock, alternative, synth pop, world music, and beyond. Country music singer and Grammy-winner Kathy Mattea, a native of West Virginia, has been a frequent guest-host since March 2019, will be hosting this special episode from The Kennedy Center.