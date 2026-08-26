NILE RODGERS & CHIC to Perform at DKMS Gala at Cipriani Wall Street

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DKMS, described as the most significant non-profit organization in the world to fight blood cancer and blood disorders, has announced its 20th annual DKMS Gala. The organization will host the yearly black-tie event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Thursday October 15th. The evening's programming includes a live concert from multiple GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Nile Rodgers & CHIC as well as a performance by Joseph Gordon: Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet.

For two decades, the DKMS Gala has united members of the creative community in its mission to change lives and 'delete blood cancer' forever, and this tradition is proudly upheld in 2026.

This year's gala will highlight the remarkable and uplifting journey of Ezra, an 11-year-old from California who received a life-saving stem cell transplant, and his donor, Dallas Wilson, a Nashville-based country and pop songwriter-producer. Dallas registered as a potential stem cell donor over 15 years ago while attending college. Although Ezra was diagnosed as an infant with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), his childhood remained relatively normal until he began experiencing persistent health challenges and illnesses in the fall of 2024. A specialist consultation in December 2024 revealed that Ezra had been diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML), a rare and aggressive form of leukemia. Just three weeks before his wedding, Dallas received an urgent message from DKMS informing him that he was a match for a patient in need. Without hesitation, Dallas committed to donating and was even willing to postpone his honeymoon to ensure the lifesaving donation could take place. Ezra received his transplant from Dallas in May 2025.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support DKMS's mission of saving lives by registering stem cell donors, providing patients in low and middle-income countries with access to transplantation, and advancing research and development in blood cancer treatment. For ticket information, visit www.DKMS.org/gala.

'Twenty years ago, we came together in New York with a powerful belief: that every patient battling blood cancer deserves the chance to find a matching donor,' says Katharina Harf, Chairman of DKMS Global. 'As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the DKMS Gala, I am deeply grateful to the extraordinary community of donors, patients, families, and supporters whose compassion has made so many second chances at life possible. Tonight reminds us not only of how far we have come, but of all we can still achieve together.'

Gala Performer Nile Rodgers shares 'I'm so honored to be part of this momentous anniversary for such an essential, lifesaving organization. For decades, DKMS has transformed lives and given hope. We look forward to celebrating the donors, patients, and supporters whose generosity and commitment make this vital work possible.'

Last year's gala notably honored supermodel Coco Rocha for her passionate support of DKMS's vital work over the years. The night featured a live performance from the Alvin Ailey Dance Company. Over the years, previous gala honorees have included designer Vera Wang and Founder and CEO of Republic Records Monte Lipman. Past performers have ranged from Ariana Grande and Rihanna to Jon Bon Jovi and Boy George.

Dr. Peter Harf founded DKMS 35 years ago in honor of his wife who lost her battle to leukemia and it has since evolved into an international and multifaceted organization registering donors in seven countries on five continents. Leading beauty company Coty has long supported the organization, helping to amplify its mission and worldwide impact.

In addition to having over 13.5 million registered donors worldwide, DKMS also supports patients in countries where access to transplantation is limited. Through financial assistance, investments in medical infrastructure, and education, DKMS ensures that these patients have a fighting chance against blood cancer and blood disorders.

The organization also invests in clinical trials, cutting-edge research, and state-of-the-art laboratory technology to improve outcomes for patients. This commitment to advancing medical science is central to DKMS's mission and is helping to shape the future of blood cancer treatment.

Gala leadership include Event chairs Dr. Peter Harf, Katharina Harf and Viktoria von Wulffen.

About DKMS

DKMS is the most significant non-profit organization in the world to fight blood cancer and blood disorders. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr. Peter Harf, DKMS has since relentlessly pursued the aim of giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life. With more than 13.5 million registered donors, DKMS has succeeded in doing this over 136,000 times to date by providing blood stem cell donations to those in need. This accomplishment has led to DKMS becoming the global leader in the facilitation of unrelated blood stem cell transplants. The organization has offices in Germany, the US, Poland, the UK, Chile, South Africa, and India. Its international expansion is key to helping patients worldwide. Blood cancer knows no borders. DKMS is also strongly committed to providing access to treatment for patients living in low-and middle-income countries, as well as advancing research and development to improve the survival and recovery rate of patients.

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