NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM to Be Released In Two Weeks

NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM, hits cinemas worldwide on Nov. 30 & Dec. 3.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Tickets are on sale now at www.NCTDreamTheMovie.com for NCT DREAM's first movie, NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM. The trailer for the highly anticipated movie was released and opens with NCT DREAM's "Déjà Vu" and the sight of the band taking the stage at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul packed with NCTzens (NCT DREAM's official fan community).

Presented by SM Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPLEX Inc., NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM is coming to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, November 30 and Saturday, December 3, with a consecutive multiple day run in South Korea beginning on November 30, and a theatrical release in Japan scheduled for December 6.

The movie showcases NCT DREAM's live performances, previously only seen in concerts, the group backstage, their preparations for the concert, and the feverish atmosphere of the Olympic Stadium. Additionally, the event features a special gift for NCTzens of exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the seven members of the group (Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung) where they share candid stories and their thoughts and feelings.

NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM features the "NCT DREAM TOUR 'THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM" concert (hereafter referred to as "THE DREAM SHOW2"), the second concert of NCT DREAM held at the Olympic Stadium in September 2022. "THE DREAM SHOW2" was NCT DREAM's second solo concert in just six years since their debut, which caused a stir at the Olympic Main Stadium, the largest concert hall in Korea, as it is called the "Stage of Dreams" for all artists.

The two-day concert sold out immediately, with NCT DREAM proving its potential as a superstar artist by mobilizing 135,000 audience online and offline. As the second concert was held after two years and 10 months since their first concert at Jangchung Municipal Stadium in 2019, "THE DREAM SHOW2" was a very special experience not only for the NCTzens, but also for NCT DREAM themselves, especially with the participation of "All 7 DREAMS" in a concert for the first time.

NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM was shot with 18 ScreenX cameras-a record number ever used to record a live concert. In addition, the movie will also be released in various special formats, including 4DX, where the effects reproduce the live atmosphere of the concert, and 4DX Screen, a combination of ScreenX and 4DX.

Watch the trailer here:

NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM Screenings

