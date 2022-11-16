NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM to Be Released In Two Weeks
NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM, hits cinemas worldwide on Nov. 30 & Dec. 3.
Tickets are on sale now at www.NCTDreamTheMovie.com for NCT DREAM's first movie, NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM. The trailer for the highly anticipated movie was released and opens with NCT DREAM's "Déjà Vu" and the sight of the band taking the stage at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul packed with NCTzens (NCT DREAM's official fan community).
Presented by SM Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing, and CJ 4DPLEX Inc., NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM is coming to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, November 30 and Saturday, December 3, with a consecutive multiple day run in South Korea beginning on November 30, and a theatrical release in Japan scheduled for December 6.
The movie showcases NCT DREAM's live performances, previously only seen in concerts, the group backstage, their preparations for the concert, and the feverish atmosphere of the Olympic Stadium. Additionally, the event features a special gift for NCTzens of exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the seven members of the group (Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung) where they share candid stories and their thoughts and feelings.
NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM features the "NCT DREAM TOUR 'THE DREAM SHOW2 : In A DREAM" concert (hereafter referred to as "THE DREAM SHOW2"), the second concert of NCT DREAM held at the Olympic Stadium in September 2022. "THE DREAM SHOW2" was NCT DREAM's second solo concert in just six years since their debut, which caused a stir at the Olympic Main Stadium, the largest concert hall in Korea, as it is called the "Stage of Dreams" for all artists.
The two-day concert sold out immediately, with NCT DREAM proving its potential as a superstar artist by mobilizing 135,000 audience online and offline. As the second concert was held after two years and 10 months since their first concert at Jangchung Municipal Stadium in 2019, "THE DREAM SHOW2" was a very special experience not only for the NCTzens, but also for NCT DREAM themselves, especially with the participation of "All 7 DREAMS" in a concert for the first time.
NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM was shot with 18 ScreenX cameras-a record number ever used to record a live concert. In addition, the movie will also be released in various special formats, including 4DX, where the effects reproduce the live atmosphere of the concert, and 4DX Screen, a combination of ScreenX and 4DX.
Watch the trailer here:
NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM Screenings
|AMC Bay Terrace 6
|211-01 26TH AVE
|BAYSIDE, NY
|11360
|AMC Bay Plaza 13
|2210 BARTOW AVE
|BRONX, NY
|10475
|Sheepshead Bay Stm 14 IMAX & RPX
|3907 Shore Pkwy
|BROOKLYN, NY
|11235
|AMC Clifton Commons 16
|405 ROUTE 3 E
|CLIFTON, NJ
|O7014
|Deer Park Stm 16 IMAX & RPX
|1050 The Arches Circle
|DEER PARK, NY
|11729
|AMC Jersey Gardens 20
|651 KAPKOWSKI ROAD
|ELIZABETH, NJ
|O7201
|Showcase Farmingdale
|1001 Broad Hollow Road
|FARMINGDALE, NY
|11735
|Showcase College Point
|2855 Ulmer St
|FLUSHING, NY
|11354
|Regal Tangram 4DX
|133-36 37th Avenue
|FLUSHING, NY
|11354
|Atlas Park Stm 8
|80-28 Cooper Avenue
|GLENDALE, NY
|11385
|Showcase Island 16
|185 Morris Avenue
|HOLTSVILLE, NY
|11742
|Jamaica Multiplex
|15902 Jamaica Ave
|JAMAICA, NY
|11432
|Kaufman Astoria Stm 14 & RPX
|35-30 38th St
|LONG ISLAND CITY, NY
|11101-1401
|AMC New Brunswick 18
|17 US HIGHWAY #1
|NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
|O8901
|New Roc Stm 18 IMAX & RPX
|33 Le Count Place
|NEW ROCHELLE, NY
|10801
|AMC Empire 25
|234 W 42nd St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10036
|AMC 34th Street 14
|312 WEST 34TH STREET
|NEW YORK, NY
|10001
|AMC Kips Bay 15
|570 2nd Ave
|NEW YORK, NY
|10016-6307
|AMC Lincoln Square 13
|1998 BROADWAY
|NEW YORK, NY
|10023
|Village East Cinema
|181-189 2nd Avenue
|NEW YORK, NY
|10003
|E-Walk Stm 13 & RPX
|247 W. 42nd St.
|NEW YORK, NY
|10036
|Union Square Stm 17
|850 Broadway
|NEW YORK, NY
|10003
|Essex Crossing & RPX
|115 Delancey St
|NEW YORK, NY
|10002
|Commerce Center Stm 18 & RPX
|2399 Route 1 South
|NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ
|O8902
|AMC Garden State 16
|1 GARDEN STATE PLAZA (RT 4 & 17)
|PARAMUS, NJ
|O7652
|Hadley Theatre Stm 16
|1000 Corporate CT
|SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
|07080-2425
|Staten Island Stm 16 & RPX
|2474 Forest Avenue
|STATEN ISLAND, NY
|10303
|AMC Wayne 14
|67 WILLOWBROOK BLVD
|WAYNE, NJ
|O7470
|Cinemark Willowbrook Mall + XD
|360 Willowbrook Mall
|WAYNE, NJ
|07470
|AMC Palisades 21
|4403 PALISADES CTR. DRIVE
|WEST NYACK, NY
|10994
|Westbury Stm 12 IMAX & RPX
|7000 Brush Hollow Road
|WESTBURY, NY
|11590
|Showcase CDL Ridge Hill
|59 Fitzgerald Street at Ridge Hill
|YONKERS, NY
|10701