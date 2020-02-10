MusicWorks To Present Judy Collins At The Eissey Theatre

MusicWorks is presenting an amazing performance event this month in The Eissey Theatre, located on the campus of Palm Beach State College, 11051 Campus Drive, in Palm Beach Gardens (33410).

The award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy's dreamy and sweetly intimate version of Send in the Clowns, a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, won "Song of the Year" at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She's garnered several top-ten hits gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

Tickets for Judy Collins are available for purchase online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35256/production/1018992





