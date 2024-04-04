Multi-Platinum Global Artist YG Signs New Recording Partnership With BMG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Platinum artist, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist YG has signed a new multi-album global recordings partnership, under his 4Hunnid Records label, with BMG to release his upcoming seventh solo studio album. With over 10 billion global streams, a string of multi-Platinum, Platinum, Gold certifications, and four consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, the Compton native’s impact resonates profoundly within the industry and beyond.

YG said, "BMG is making big waves in the industry right now. This partnership will take my music to new heights. The BMG team understands the vision for my music and business. Excited for what’s to kome and the future of my brand."

Tim Reid, BMG SVP, Repertoire & Marketing, said, “Our partnership with YG isn't just about music; it's about expressing his voice, embracing his vision, supporting his entrepreneurship, and helping amplify his next movement.”

Dan Gill, BMG EVP, Recorded Music, said, “Cultivating the best in creativity and music, our mission is artist independence without conformity. YG has a true partner by his side in BMG.”

Hailing from Compton, CA, YG has solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with as a rare maverick in the music industry. With hits like the quintuple Platinum-certified 'Big Bank,' double Platinum 'Go Loko' featuring Tyga and Jon Z, and the defiant anthem 'FTP (f the Police),' he's not only dominated the charts but also sparked crucial conversations about social justice.

From his Platinum-certified debut studio album, My Krazy Life, to the Gold-certified Still Brazy, Stay Dangerous, and 4Real 4Real, YG's discography is a testament to his unwavering dedication to authenticity and storytelling.

Beyond music, YG's influence transcends boundaries, whether he's advocating for social change, walking the runway for esteemed designers like Willy Chavarria, or expanding his entrepreneurial prowess with his 4HUNNID lifestyle brand. The 4HUNNID portfolio currently includes his impactful shoe imprint, THE FLAME FOOTWEAR line, boasting the wildly popular Block Runner, his new Komfort Kollection loungewear line, and recent launch of the all-natural Cherry Bomb supplement for men, continuing to redefine what it means to be an artist-entrepreneur in the modern age.



