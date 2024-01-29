Mt. Joy Headlining Their Hometown At The Mann in September

Indie roots rockers, Mt. Joy will play their beloved hometown of Philadelphia on September 20, 2024 when they headline the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia. Following the success of their 2023 shows at the Mann, the band will again partner with Philadelphia's Sharing Excess to host a non-perishable food drive.

In addition to raising funds for charitable organizations, Mt. Joy's Philly shows are often filled with fun surprises. Last year, NFL Eagles' Jason Kelce and Connor Barwin joined the band on stage for the Eagles' fight song and stayed to lead a "Silver Lining" sing-a-long. Mt. Joy collected donations for Kelce's (Be) Philly and Barwin's Make the World a Better Place. Tickets for September 20th are available to purchase now.

Born and raised in the Greater Philadelphia area, founders Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper are graduates of Chester County's Conestoga High School. Quinn and his wife reside in the Olde Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

“The dream was born here,” says Quinn. “Philly is home. I'm sure every artist has a specific relationship with where they are from. But there just aren't many places that support their own like Philly. The first show we ever sold out anywhere in the world was at Johnny Brenda's. To stand under that sign on Frankford that day and see the words sold out. I hope I get access to that memory forever.

To be honest, it really still feels like we are riding that same wave. And now to think that 10,000 or so of you are gonna pull up to see us play at the Mann. We are lucky beyond measure, and each time we play here we feel like we owe you guys something you won't forget. I just want this town to vibrate the way I know it can. Goosebumps, cya 9/20 at the Mann.”

The Mann show takes place amid a North American and European tour which finds the band playing festivals and headlining sizable venues including Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, and three nights at Chicago's The Salt Shed.

Founded in 2016, Mt. Joy's music has been streamed globally over half of a billion times, they have sold a quarter of a million tickets worldwide, they have two #1 AAA radio hits, “Lemon Tree” and “Silver Lining,” and have been named an Artist to Watch by NPR, Yahoo! and WXPN. They have been featured in Rolling Stone, Paste and The Guardian and have made television appearances on Late Night with James Corden, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Austin City Limits amongst others.

They have released three full length albums including their 2018 self-titled debut, 2020's Rearrange Us, and 2022's Orange Blood. In 2021, they released the concert album Live at Red Rocks. They will continue their worldwide tour throughout 2023. Mt. Joy is Matt Quinn, Sam Cooper, Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau, and Michael Byrnes.

Don't Miss Mt. Joy At The Mann!

September 20, 2024

Mann Music Center

5201 Parkside Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19131

Tickets can be purchased here.

Mt. Joy on Tour In 2024

April 6 - Rendezvous Music Festival - - Teton Village, NY

May 3-5 - Lovin' Live Music Festival - - Charlotte, NC

May 31 - Oakland Alameda Co. Coliseum - - Oakland, CA *

June 4 - Melkweg - - - - Amsterdam, NL

June 6 - Le Trabendo - - - - Paris, FR

June 8 - CHALK - - - - Brighton, UK

June 9 - SWX - - - - - Bristol, UK

June 10 - O2 Ritz Manchester - - - Manchester, UK

June 12 - The National Stadium - - - Dublin, IRE

June 13 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - - Glasgow, UK

June 15 - Roundhouse - - - - London, UK

July 4 - Summerfest - - - - Milwaukee, WI

July 5 - TBA - - - - Marshfield, MA

July 10 - Budweiser Stage - - - Toronto, ON

July 12-14 Under the Big Sky Festival - - Whitefish, MT

July 18 - Fenway Park - - - - Boston, MA ^

July 19 - Fenway Park - - - - Boston, MA ^

July 20 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - - Columbia, MD

Aug 6 - Surly Brewing Festival Field - - Minneapolis, MN

Aug 8 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - - Morrison, CO

Aug 9 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - - Morrison, CO

Aug 10 - Dillion Amphitheater - - - Dillion, CO

Aug 13 - Granary Live - - - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 15 - Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field - Boise, ID

Aug 17 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

Aug 19 - Alaska State Fair - - - - Palmer, AK

Aug 21 - Remlinger Farms - - - Carnation, WA

Aug 23 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - - Bend, OR

Sept 13 - Moody Center - - - - Austin, TX

Sept 15 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - - Alpharetta, GA

Sept 17 - Firefly Distillery - - - North Charleston, SC

Sept 20 - Mann Center - - - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 24 - Ascend Amphitheatre - - - Nashville, TN

Sept 28 - Madison Square Garden - - New York, NY

Oct 3-5 - The Salt Shed - - - Chicago, IL

* w/Zach Bryan

^ w/ Noah Kahan